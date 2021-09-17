Last Updated:

HPSC ADO Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 536 Positions; Check Details

HPSC ADO recruitment 2021: HPSC is inviting applications invited for 536 positions. Interested candidates can check eligibility and other details here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Hpsc ADO recruitment 2021

Image: Pixabay


HPSC ADO recruitment 2021: The Haryana Public Service Commission has announced its latest recruitment drive through official notification. The HPSC ADO Recruitment drive aims to hire 536 candidates for Agricultural Development Officer positions. Interested candidates can check the eligibility below and can apply for the above-mentioned vacancy till October 6, 2021. The deadline to apply is 11:55 pm. For more details, candidates can visit the official website which is hpsc.gov.in

The minimum eligibility criteria set for this HPSC recruitment is BSc in Agriculture. Interested candidates must go through the HPSC ADO Recruitment 2021 notification before filling the online application form. The notification has been uploaded on the official website mentioned above.

HPSC Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

  • The application form has been opened on September 16, 2021
  • The last day to fill the form is October 6, 2021 (11:55 pm)
  • Exam date has not been announced yet

Out of the 536 vacancies, 500 positions are for Agricultural Development Officer and whereas 36 are for Sub Divisional Agricultural Officer positions. Candidates should be aged below 35 in order to be eligible for applying. Candidates can check the vacancy details here.

HPSC ADO Recruitment 2021: Details

  • For General category, there are 299 positions
  • For SC total no. of vacancies are 101
  • BC - A50
  • BC - B26
  • EWS-50

Candidates falling under the general category should pay an application fee of Rs. 1,000. Candidates from the reserved category will have to pay Rs. 250. In order to be eligible, the minimum required age is 17 whereas the maximum age limit is 35 years. Candidates who are applying for SDAO posts must be between 21 to 35 years. Candidates must have read Hindi or Sanskrit up to class 10 from a recognized board. The age relaxation is application to SC, ST, OBC and other reserved category candidates as per government norms.

