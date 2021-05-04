West Bengal
Tamil Nadu
Kerala
Assam
Puducherry
WEST BENGAL
LATEST TRENDS
-
294
LIVE TRENDS
EXIT POLL
2016 RESULTS
UPDATED:
Last Updated:

HPSC Civil Services Exam Postponed With 13 Other Exams; Check Notification Here

The Haryana Public Service Commission has announced the postponement of the HPSC Civil Services exam that was previously scheduled for May 30.

Written By
Sanjana Kalyanpur
hpsc civil services

HPSC Civil Services exam postponed among 13 other exams; Check notification here (Image Source: Shutterstock)


In the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Haryana Public Service Commission has announced the rescheduling of the HPSC Civil Services exam. The HPSC Civil Services exam was previously scheduled to be held on May 30 but it has now been pushed back. In addition to this exam, a total of 13 other exams that were scheduled between May 21-30 have been postponed as well. The Commission is yet to announce the new exam dates but has provided a conclusive list of all the exams that are to be postponed this year. Here's the HPSC exam 2021 update.

HPSC Civil Services exam postponed among 13 other exams

The Haryana Public Service Commission notified about the change in the decision through their official Twitter handle. The tweet captured a list of all the exams that are going to be postponed. The list also included the previously scheduled dates of the respective exams. The Commission hasn't mentioned the revised HPSC exam date as yet, hence, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of HPSC, of which a direct link is provided below, for further updates.

Apart from the HPSC Civil Services exam postponed, here is a list of all the other exams that are going to be rescheduled.

Sr No. Name of the Examination Date of the Examination
1 Dental Surgeon (Class II) in Health Department

21.05.2021
2 Senior Manager (Estate) in Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (Industries & Commerce Department, Haryana) 22.05.2021
3 Deputy Director (Projects) (Group-A) Industries & Commerce Department, Haryana 22.05.2021
4 Deputy Director of Agriculture & equivalent (Class-I) in Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Department, Haryana

22.05.2021
5 Assistant Statistician Statistical Officer/Agriculture Statistical Officer/Field Officer Statistics/Assistant Statistical Officer/Research Officer (Statistics) (Class-II) in Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Department, Haryana

22.05.2021
6 Manager (Utility) in Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (Industries & Commerce Department, Haryana)

22.05.2021
7 Deputy Director (Statistics) in Industries & Commerce Development, Haryana

22.05.2021
8 Assistant Agriculture Engineer (Class-II) in Agriculture & Farmer Welfare Department, Haryana

22.05.2021
9 Manager (P&A) in Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (Industries & Commerce Department, Haryana)

22.05.2021
10 Manager (Estate) in Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (Industries & Commerce Department, Haryana)

22.05.2021
11 Deputy Director (Industrial Promotion) (Group-A) in Industries & Commerce Department, Haryana

22.05.2021
12 Assistant Engineer (Agri.) (Class-II) in Haryana Seed Development Corporation

22.05.2021
13 HCS (Ex. Br.) & other Allied Services 2021 30.05.2021

Direct link to the HPSC website

Image Source: Shutterstock

READ | 'Strict actions on overcharging patients': Haryana Min Anil Vij warns Private Hospitals
READ | Pvt hospitals overcharging COVID patients will face action: Haryana Minister Anil Vij
READ | Haryana Public Service Commission defers exams scheduled in May
READ | Haryana CM directs officials to form teams in districts to ensure uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen
First Published:
COMMENT