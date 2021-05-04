HPSC Civil Services Exam Postponed With 13 Other Exams; Check Notification Here

Quick links:
HPSC Civil Services exam postponed among 13 other exams; Check notification here (Image Source: Shutterstock)
In the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Haryana Public Service Commission has announced the rescheduling of the HPSC Civil Services exam. The HPSC Civil Services exam was previously scheduled to be held on May 30 but it has now been pushed back. In addition to this exam, a total of 13 other exams that were scheduled between May 21-30 have been postponed as well. The Commission is yet to announce the new exam dates but has provided a conclusive list of all the exams that are to be postponed this year. Here's the HPSC exam 2021 update.
The Haryana Public Service Commission notified about the change in the decision through their official Twitter handle. The tweet captured a list of all the exams that are going to be postponed. The list also included the previously scheduled dates of the respective exams. The Commission hasn't mentioned the revised HPSC exam date as yet, hence, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of HPSC, of which a direct link is provided below, for further updates.
à¤•à¥‹à¤°à¥‹à¤¨à¤¾ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¬à¤¢à¤¤à¥‡ à¤®à¤¾à¤®à¤²à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥€ à¤µà¤œà¤¹ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤¹à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤£à¤¾ à¤²à¥‹à¤• à¤¸à¥‡à¤µà¤¾ à¤†à¤¯à¥‹à¤— à¤¨à¥‡ HCS à¤¸à¤®à¥‡à¤¤ 13 à¤ªà¤°à¥€à¤•à¥à¤·à¤¾à¤“à¤‚ à¤•à¥‹ à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤—à¤¿à¤¤ à¤•à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾. pic.twitter.com/ZRP3JNhYxW— DPR Haryana (@DiprHaryana) May 3, 2021
Apart from the HPSC Civil Services exam postponed, here is a list of all the other exams that are going to be rescheduled.
|Sr No.
|Name of the Examination
|Date of the Examination
|1
|Dental Surgeon (Class II) in Health Department
|
21.05.2021
|2
|Senior Manager (Estate) in Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (Industries & Commerce Department, Haryana)
|22.05.2021
|3
|Deputy Director (Projects) (Group-A) Industries & Commerce Department, Haryana
|22.05.2021
|4
|Deputy Director of Agriculture & equivalent (Class-I) in Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Department, Haryana
|
22.05.2021
|5
|Assistant Statistician Statistical Officer/Agriculture Statistical Officer/Field Officer Statistics/Assistant Statistical Officer/Research Officer (Statistics) (Class-II) in Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Department, Haryana
|
22.05.2021
|6
|Manager (Utility) in Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (Industries & Commerce Department, Haryana)
|
22.05.2021
|7
|Deputy Director (Statistics) in Industries & Commerce Development, Haryana
|
22.05.2021
|8
|Assistant Agriculture Engineer (Class-II) in Agriculture & Farmer Welfare Department, Haryana
|
22.05.2021
|9
|Manager (P&A) in Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (Industries & Commerce Department, Haryana)
|
22.05.2021
|10
|Manager (Estate) in Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (Industries & Commerce Department, Haryana)
|
22.05.2021
|11
|Deputy Director (Industrial Promotion) (Group-A) in Industries & Commerce Department, Haryana
|
22.05.2021
|12
|Assistant Engineer (Agri.) (Class-II) in Haryana Seed Development Corporation
|
22.05.2021
|13
|HCS (Ex. Br.) & other Allied Services 2021
|30.05.2021