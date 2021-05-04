HPSC Civil Services Exam Postponed With 13 Other Exams; Check Notification Here

In the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Haryana Public Service Commission has announced the rescheduling of the HPSC Civil Services exam. The HPSC Civil Services exam was previously scheduled to be held on May 30 but it has now been pushed back. In addition to this exam, a total of 13 other exams that were scheduled between May 21-30 have been postponed as well. The Commission is yet to announce the new exam dates but has provided a conclusive list of all the exams that are to be postponed this year. Here's the HPSC exam 2021 update.

HPSC Civil Services exam postponed among 13 other exams

The Haryana Public Service Commission notified about the change in the decision through their official Twitter handle. The tweet captured a list of all the exams that are going to be postponed. The list also included the previously scheduled dates of the respective exams. The Commission hasn't mentioned the revised HPSC exam date as yet, hence, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of HPSC, of which a direct link is provided below, for further updates.

Apart from the HPSC Civil Services exam postponed, here is a list of all the other exams that are going to be rescheduled.

Sr No. Name of the Examination Date of the Examination 1 Dental Surgeon (Class II) in Health Department 21.05.2021 2 Senior Manager (Estate) in Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (Industries & Commerce Department, Haryana) 22.05.2021 3 Deputy Director (Projects) (Group-A) Industries & Commerce Department, Haryana 22.05.2021 4 Deputy Director of Agriculture & equivalent (Class-I) in Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Department, Haryana 22.05.2021 5 Assistant Statistician Statistical Officer/Agriculture Statistical Officer/Field Officer Statistics/Assistant Statistical Officer/Research Officer (Statistics) (Class-II) in Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Department, Haryana 22.05.2021 6 Manager (Utility) in Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (Industries & Commerce Department, Haryana) 22.05.2021 7 Deputy Director (Statistics) in Industries & Commerce Development, Haryana 22.05.2021 8 Assistant Agriculture Engineer (Class-II) in Agriculture & Farmer Welfare Department, Haryana 22.05.2021 9 Manager (P&A) in Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (Industries & Commerce Department, Haryana) 22.05.2021 10 Manager (Estate) in Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (Industries & Commerce Department, Haryana) 22.05.2021 11 Deputy Director (Industrial Promotion) (Group-A) in Industries & Commerce Department, Haryana 22.05.2021 12 Assistant Engineer (Agri.) (Class-II) in Haryana Seed Development Corporation 22.05.2021 13 HCS (Ex. Br.) & other Allied Services 2021 30.05.2021

