Last Updated:

HPSC Main Exam 2021 To Begin On December 3, Check Official Schedule Here

HPSC Main Exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted between Dec 3 and Dec 5, 2021. Candidates can click on direct link to view official notice.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
HPSC Main Exam 2021

Image: Shutterstock


HPSC Main Exam 2021: Haryana Public Service Commission will be conducting the HPSC Main Exam 2021 by the end of this year. Only those students who have cleared the prelims exam will be eligible to sit for the Mains exam. The Commission has recently released the HPSC HCS main exam schedule for various posts such as HCS (Ex. Br.), Deputy Superintendent of Police, District and Food Supplies Controller, Assistant Excise, and Taxation Officer, and others. The schedule includes the HPSC HCS mains exam date 2021 for the above-mentioned positions. As per schedule, the exam will begin on December 3, 2021. For more details on exam and exam schedule candidates can visit the official website hpsc.gov.in.

Candidates will be able to download their admit card once it will be released by the Commission before the HPSC HCS exam date 2021. Candidates will have to be ready with the required credentials such as application number and password to download hall tickets from hpsc.gov.in. The official notice also reads that the venue for the HCS (Ex. Br.) and other allied preliminary examinations will be announced soon.

Here is the direct link to view official notice

HPSC Main Exam 2021: Important Dates

  • HPSC Main Exam 2021 will begin on December 3, 2021
  • HPSC Main Exam 2021 will end on December 5, 2021
  • Admit card release date for Mains exam has not been announced yet 
  • The Preliminary Examination 2021 was conducted on September 12, 2021
  • The result for the prelims exam was released on September 25, 2021

Candidates are hereby informed that there will be some compulsory subjects for the Mains exam. Those subjects are English and English Essay, Hindi and Hindi Essay, General Studies. Candidates are advised to be prepared and study the Indian Economy and Statistical Analysis too. On the above-mentioned dates, exam papers would be conducted for a duration of 3 hours. Post qualifying the Mains round candidates will be called for Personality Test that will be conducted for 75 marks. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website for more updates.

READ | RSMSSB Exam 2021 for Patwari posts to be held on Oct 23, vacancies increased to 5378
READ | 70K youngsters recruited in govt jobs through HPSC, HSSC in last 5 yrs: Khattar
READ | HPSC Civil Services exam postponed with 13 other exams; Check notification here
READ | HPSC Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 256 civil judge positions; check details
READ | HPSC ADO recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 536 positions; check details
Tags: HPSC Main Exam 2021, HPSC HCS mains exam date 2021, HPSC HCS main exam schedule
First Published:
COMMENT