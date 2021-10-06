HPSC Main Exam 2021 To Begin On December 3, Check Official Schedule Here

HPSC Main Exam 2021: Haryana Public Service Commission will be conducting the HPSC Main Exam 2021 by the end of this year. Only those students who have cleared the prelims exam will be eligible to sit for the Mains exam. The Commission has recently released the HPSC HCS main exam schedule for various posts such as HCS (Ex. Br.), Deputy Superintendent of Police, District and Food Supplies Controller, Assistant Excise, and Taxation Officer, and others. The schedule includes the HPSC HCS mains exam date 2021 for the above-mentioned positions. As per schedule, the exam will begin on December 3, 2021. For more details on exam and exam schedule candidates can visit the official website hpsc.gov.in.

Candidates will be able to download their admit card once it will be released by the Commission before the HPSC HCS exam date 2021. Candidates will have to be ready with the required credentials such as application number and password to download hall tickets from hpsc.gov.in. The official notice also reads that the venue for the HCS (Ex. Br.) and other allied preliminary examinations will be announced soon.

HPSC Main Exam 2021: Important Dates

HPSC Main Exam 2021 will begin on December 3, 2021

HPSC Main Exam 2021 will end on December 5, 2021

Admit card release date for Mains exam has not been announced yet

The Preliminary Examination 2021 was conducted on September 12, 2021

The result for the prelims exam was released on September 25, 2021

Candidates are hereby informed that there will be some compulsory subjects for the Mains exam. Those subjects are English and English Essay, Hindi and Hindi Essay, General Studies. Candidates are advised to be prepared and study the Indian Economy and Statistical Analysis too. On the above-mentioned dates, exam papers would be conducted for a duration of 3 hours. Post qualifying the Mains round candidates will be called for Personality Test that will be conducted for 75 marks. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website for more updates.