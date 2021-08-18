HPSC Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 256 Civil Judge Positions; Check Details

HPSC Recruitment 2021: The Haryana Public Service Commision (HPSC) has reinvited online applications under its latest recruitment drive. The applications are being invited for recruitment of Civil Judge (Junior Division) in the Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch). Candidates who have not applied till now can submit their application by September 15, 2021. Candidates who have already applied are hereby informed that they do not have to apply for the same again as the submitted application will be considerd. Under the recruitment drive, 256 vacancies are available out of which 239 are reserved for direct vacancies, and the rest 17 are anticipated vacancies. Candidates are hereby informed that the HPSC Civil Judge Exam is scheduled to be held in the month of October or November 2021. However, officials have not confirmed this date as of now.

HPSC Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

The recruitment notification was issued on January 13, 2021

The recruitment drive has been reopened on August 13, 2021

The last date to fill the application form for HPSC recruitment drive 2021 is September 15, 2021

Eligibility

Interested candidates who are thinking of applying should possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a University that is approved or recognized by the Bar Council of India. The candidate's minimum age should be 21 years and the maximum age should not exceed 42 years. Candidates will be selected on the basis of Preliminary Examination, Written Examination and Viva-Voce.

HPSC Judicial Service: Exam Details

Candidates will have to answer 125 objective-type questions. Each question shall carry 4 marks and negative marking will also be there. The duration of the exam will be two hours. The minimum marks which candidate should score is 150.

Haryana Judicial Service Recruitment 2020-21: Application process and fee

HPSC Recruitment 2021 Application Fee for candidates falling under the general category is Rs 1,000 for male candidates. Dependent Son of Ex-Serviceman and the EWS category candidates will also be charged a fee of Rs. 1000. Female candidates will be charged Rs 250 for applying.