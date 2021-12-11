HPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply Online For 437 Lecturer & Foreman Instructor Posts

HPSC Recruitment 2021: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released a recruitment notification for various posts on the official website. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 437 seats would be filled in the department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website - hpsc.gov.in. The recruitment process has opened for posts including Lecturer and Foreman Instructor.

Candidates must note that the application procedure would begin from December 13, 2021, and the last date to apply for the HPSC Recruitment is January 6, 2022, till 11:55 pm. To apply candidates are required to first register and then fill the application form with the necessary details. Candidates must note that they need to upload scanned documents including photographs, scanned copy of degree certificate, scanned copy of domicile certificate, and others. Check key details mentioned below.

Check HPSC Recruitment official notification - CLICK HERE

HPSC Recruitment: Vacancy Details | Pay Scale

Posts Number of vacancies Pay Scale Lecturer 431 Rs 53,100, (FPL-9) Foreman Instructor. 06 RS. 44,9001 (FPL-7)

HPSC Application fees | Educational qualification | More details

The application fees for the male candidates belonging to the General categories is Rs 1000 which can be paid through online mode or credit or debit card.

While the application fees are for all Female/ SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS categories, the fee is Rs 250.

Having Bachelor's and Master's degree in the relevant subject is compulsory.

In case candidates have any issues regarding the submission of the application form they can write to the helpline id on any working day between 9 to 6 pm - hpscrecruitment@register.com.

It is recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative Image