HPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Open For 437 Lecturer & Other Posts; Here's How To Apply

HPSC Recruitment 2021: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has invited candidates to apply for various posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website - hpsc.gov.in. The recruitment process has opened for posts including Lecturer and Foreman Instructor. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 437 seats would be filled in the department.

The application procedure has started today December 13, 2021, and the last date to apply for the HPSC Recruitment is January 6, 2022, till 11:55 pm. Candidates must note that they would first require to complete the registration process and then fill the application form with the necessary details followed by uploading scanned documents. As per the guideline issued by the HPSC, the documents required include photographs, scanned copy of degree certificate, scanned copy of domicile certificate, and others. Check key details mentioned below.

HPSC Recruitment: Here's how to apply

How to Apply For HPSC Lecturer Recruitment

Visit the official website and click on apply online link given here.

Then, fill the application form by providing your basic information such as name, contact number, email id, etc., and

Then, click the Save and Next button.

Upload required documents such as photo ad signature in the required format as provided.

Pay the fees to proceed.

Click the "Submit" button and take a printout of the application form

Haryana HPSC: Application fees | Educational qualification | Helpdesk

The application fee for the male candidates belonging to the General categories is Rs 1000 which can be paid through online mode or credit or debit card, whereas, the application fees are for all Female/ SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS categories is Rs 250. To apply for the HPSC lecturer recruitment having Bachelor's and Master's degree in the relevant subject is compulsory. In case candidates have any issues regarding the submission of the application form they can write to the helpline id on any working day between 9 to 6 pm - hpscrecruitment@register.com. It is recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates.

Image: Unsplash