HPSEB Driver Recruitment 2021: Apply For 50 HPSEB Driver Posts Before May 18, 2021

The Himachal Pradesh State Electric Board Limited has released a notification regarding HPSEB recruitment to invite eligible candidates to apply for the post of HPSEB Driver. The notification included details regarding HPSEB driver salary, eligibility criteria, selection criteria and how to apply. Here is a summary of what was mentioned in the HPSEB driver recruitment notification along with a guide on how to apply for the post online.

HPSEB Driver Recruitment 2021

Important Dates

Commencement of Online Application: April 19, 2021

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: May 18, 2021

Closing Time of Application Window: 05:00 PM

Vacancy Details

HPSEB Driver - 50 posts

Category Vacancy GEN (UR) 19 GEN (ESM) 04 GEN (Sports) 01 SC (UR) 09 SC (BPL/ANT) 01 SC (ESM) 01 ST (UR) 01 ST (ESM) 01 OBC (UR) 07 OBC (BPL/ANT) 01 OBC (ESM) 01 EWS (UR) 04

HPSEB Driver Salary - Rs.336 per day; Pay Scale - Rs.6,400-20202+3450 Grade Pay

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must be a Matric pass or its equivalent with a valid drivers license for light/heavy vehicles. The candidate must have a practical experience of 2 years. Candidates with knowledge of custom manners and dialects of Himachal Pradesh and who are suitable for appointment in peculiar conditions, too, are desirable. He/she must be an Indian citizen and should have proof of being a Bonafide Himachali in the form of school certificates that prove their residence. The age limit has been mentioned as 18 to 45 years as of 01-04-2021. Candidates belonging to SC/ST and other backward classes have an upper age relaxation.

Direct Link for HPSEB Recruitment Notification (Click on 'Advertisement for the post of Drivers in HPSEBL (Through ORA Website from 19-04-2021 to 18-05-2021')

Direct Link to the HPSEBL Website

How to Apply for HPSEB Driver Recruitment?

Visit the official website of HPSEBL i.e. www.hpseb.in/ Once the HPSEB recruitment online application form is out, it will be updated on the homepage. The candidate is required to click on the link and create a registration account before going ahead with the application form. The application form will ask for personal details like Name, Mobile Number, Qualification, Address, etc. The next step will be to pay the application fee. For General Category, the fee is Rs.400. For SC/ST/Backward class, the fee is Rs.100. Female candidates need not pay the application fee.

Please note that the application will be accepted through online mode only. Payment must also be made through e-Challan or e-Payment. No other mode for applications will be entertained.

Image Source: HPSEBL Website

