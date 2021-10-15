HPSSC Answer Key 2021 Released For Various Posts; Here's Direct Link

HPSSC Answer Key 2021: The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has released Answer Key for the exam that was conducted on October 9, 2021. The answer key is available on the official website of hpsssb.hp.gov.in. HPSSC is conducting the examination for the selection of candidates into various posts including Steno, Typist and others.

The objection-raising window is also open for candidates where one can challenge the answers. Candidates must note that they should only raise valid objections and the exam-conducting body will not inform the status of their objection. However, any valid objections raised by candidates will reflect in the final answer keys. The last date to raise objections against the HPSSC answer key 2021 is October 20, 2021, by 5 pm.

HPSSC answer key 2021: Direct Link

Station Fire Officer Answer Key (CLICK HERE)

Steno Typist Answer Key (CLICK HERE)

Junior Office Assistant-Trainee Answer Key (CLICK HERE)

Sericulture Inspector Answer Key (CLICK HERE)

HPSSC Answer Key 2021: Here's how to check & raise objections

STEP 1: To check & raise objections for HPSSC answer key 2021 visit the official website- hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

STEP 2: Now click on the option that reads 'Notification tab.'

STEP 3: Automatically, a new window will open up.

STEP 3: Candidates now need to click on the notification.

STEP 4: Provisional Answer Key 2021 of the required post.

STEP 5: A new PDF will open up.

STEP 6: Candidates should keep a copy of the Provisional Answer Key for future use.

