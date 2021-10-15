HPSSC Answer Key 2021 Released For Various Posts; Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
HPSSC Answer Key 2021: The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has released Answer Key for the exam that was conducted on October 9, 2021. The answer key is available on the official website of hpsssb.hp.gov.in. HPSSC is conducting the examination for the selection of candidates into various posts including Steno, Typist and others.
The objection-raising window is also open for candidates where one can challenge the answers. Candidates must note that they should only raise valid objections and the exam-conducting body will not inform the status of their objection. However, any valid objections raised by candidates will reflect in the final answer keys. The last date to raise objections against the HPSSC answer key 2021 is October 20, 2021, by 5 pm.