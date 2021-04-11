Last Updated:

HPSSC Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For 379 Clerk, Junior Engineer And Other Posts

HPSSC Recruitment 2021: Himachal Pradesh SSC has invited online applications for filling 379 vacancies for clerk, junior engineer and other posts.

HPSSC Recruitment 2021

HPSSC Recruitment 2021 (Image: Shutterstock)


Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has invited online applications for recruitment against 379 vacancies for the post of junior engineer, office assistant, clerks, and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website- hpsssb.hp.gov.in. The online application process began on April 10 and the last date to apply is May 9.

HPSSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Staff Nurse - 90
  • Pharmacist (Allopathy) - 100
  • BeeKeeper - 04
  • Development Officer (Sericulture) - 02
  • Maintenance Supervisor - 01
  • Accountant - 02
  • Auction Recorder - 06
  • Junior Engineer (Civil) - 05
  • Electrician - 02
  • Scientific Assistant (Chemistry & Toxicology) - 01
  • Junior Office Assistant (Information Technology) - 23
  • Law Officer - 01
  • Medical Laboratory Technician Gr-II - 29
  • Junior Engineer (Civil) - 06
  • Steno-Typist - 03
  • Laboratory Assistant - 06
  • Ophthalmic Officer - 02
  • Pharmacist (Allopathy) - 06
  • Hostel Supdt.-cum-PTI - 03
  • Junior Engineer (Electrical) - 01
  • Junior Officer (P&A) - 01
  • Junior Technician (Tailor Master) - 01
  • Assistant Superintendent Jail/Welfare Officer-cum-Asst Superintendent Jail - 04
  • Fireman - 43
  • Supervisor for State Emergency Operation Centre - 01
  • Clerk - 10
  • Language Teacher - 09
  • Hostel Warden - 02
  • Press Dufty - 01
  • Accountant - 01
  • Junior Engineer (Civil) -10
  • Data Entry Operator - 03
  • Total posts - 379

HPSSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria for each post vary. The minimum requirement ranges from matriculation to a bachelor's degree for the posts. The minimum and maximum age limit of 18 to 45 years will be reckoned as on January 1, 2021. 

Selection Procedure: 

  • Selection of candidates will be done on the basis of screening tests (objective or subjective tests) followed by skill tests/physical/practical tests if any. 

Click here for HPSSC Recruitment Notification

