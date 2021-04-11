HPSSC Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For 379 Clerk, Junior Engineer And Other Posts

Quick links:
HPSSC Recruitment 2021 (Image: Shutterstock)
Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has invited online applications for recruitment against 379 vacancies for the post of junior engineer, office assistant, clerks, and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website- hpsssb.hp.gov.in. The online application process began on April 10 and the last date to apply is May 9.
The eligibility criteria for each post vary. The minimum requirement ranges from matriculation to a bachelor's degree for the posts. The minimum and maximum age limit of 18 to 45 years will be reckoned as on January 1, 2021.