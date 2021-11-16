HPSSC Releases Answer Key For Jr Engineer, Data Entry Operator And Other Posts

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/Representative Image
Himachal Pradesh SSC Answer Key 2021: The Provisional Answer Key for the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has been released on its official website. Candidates can download the answer keys from hpsssb.hp.gov.in. The commission released the provisional answers on 15 November, for various posts including data entry operator, fireman, mining inspector, and junior engineer.
Candidates must note that the last date to challenge the answer key is 22 November 2021. The final answer key would be released only after considering the valid objections raised in the provisional answer key. While raising the objections, candidates will also be required to submit the necessary supporting documents, if any. The last date to raise objections is 22 November, till 5 pm.