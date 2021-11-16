HPSSC Releases Answer Key For Jr Engineer, Data Entry Operator And Other Posts

Himachal Pradesh SSC Answer Key 2021: The Provisional Answer Key for the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has been released on its official website. Candidates can download the answer keys from hpsssb.hp.gov.in. The commission released the provisional answers on 15 November, for various posts including data entry operator, fireman, mining inspector, and junior engineer.

Candidates must note that the last date to challenge the answer key is 22 November 2021. The final answer key would be released only after considering the valid objections raised in the provisional answer key. While raising the objections, candidates will also be required to submit the necessary supporting documents, if any. The last date to raise objections is 22 November, till 5 pm.

HPSSC Answer Key | Direct Link

To download HPSSC JE Answer Key 2021 it is recommended that candidates must follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here - HPSSC Provisional Answer Key 2021 (Click Here)

HPSSC Answer Key 2021: Steps to download Provisional Answer Key

STEP 1: To download Himachal Pradesh SSC Answer Key 2021 candidates need to visit the official website at hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

STEP 2: Now, click on the notifications section.

STEP 3: Automatically a new window will open up.

STEP 4: Then click on the Provisional Answer Key for the post of Data Entry Operator Emergency Operation Center, Fireman, Junior Engineer, Electrical and Mining Inspector post.

STEP 5: Automatically, a new PDF will open up.

STEP 6: Candidates should keep a copy of the PDF for future reference.

