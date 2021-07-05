HPTET Admit Card 2021 To Be Released Soon, Exams To Be Held From July 9

Quick links:
IMAGE: PTI
HPTET Admit Card 2021: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is expected to release admit card for HPTET anytime soon. Candidates appearing for Himachal Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test can download the admit card once it is out in the public domain from HPBOSE's official site that is hpbose.org. HP TET 2021 was scheduled to be held in the first week of July from 4th July. However, dates got postponed due to COVID situation in India and as per the revised date, it is scheduled to be held from July 9, 2021. The official notice reads, "Admit Cards will be uploaded on the Board website 4 days before the commencement of the exams. The candidates will be able to download/print the admit cards for entrance to examination centre. The admit card will not be sent to candidates separately by post." Official notice can be checked by clicking here.
HPBOSE conducts TET to select teachers for appointment in schools. This exam is a necessary qualification in order to become a teacher in the schools of Himachal Pradesh. The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Dharamshala came into existence in 1969 as per Himachal Pradesh Act No. 14 of 1968 with its head-quarter at Shimla later shifted to Dharamshala in January 1983. The Education Board prescribes syllabus, courses of instructions, and textbooks for school education in Himachal Pradesh besides conducting examinations based on courses listed. At present, the Board conducts examinations for the following classes and courses: 10th, 10+2, J.B.T, and T.T.C. As many as 5 Lakh candidates annually appear in the examination conducted by the Board.