HPTET Admit Card 2021 To Be Released Soon, Exams To Be Held From July 9

HPTET Admit Card 2021: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is expected to release admit card for HPTET anytime soon. Candidates appearing for Himachal Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test can download the admit card once it is out in the public domain from HPBOSE's official site that is hpbose.org. HP TET 2021 was scheduled to be held in the first week of July from 4th July. However, dates got postponed due to COVID situation in India and as per the revised date, it is scheduled to be held from July 9, 2021. The official notice reads, "Admit Cards will be uploaded on the Board website 4 days before the commencement of the exams. The candidates will be able to download/print the admit cards for entrance to examination centre. The admit card will not be sent to candidates separately by post." Official notice can be checked by clicking here.

HP TET Admit Card How to download

Candidates should visit the official website of HPBOSE- hpbose.org.

Click on the HP TET Admit Card 2021 download link that will be available on the home screen.

Candidates will be redirected to a new page where they will have to fill in credentials like username/registration number, security pin, password

Fill the captcha and click on submit

Admit card will be displayed on screen, download and take a print out after cross-checking details

It is to be noted that the above-mentioned link will only work once the release of admit card will be announced

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education

HPBOSE conducts TET to select teachers for appointment in schools. This exam is a necessary qualification in order to become a teacher in the schools of Himachal Pradesh. The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Dharamshala came into existence in 1969 as per Himachal Pradesh Act No. 14 of 1968 with its head-quarter at Shimla later shifted to Dharamshala in January 1983. The Education Board prescribes syllabus, courses of instructions, and textbooks for school education in Himachal Pradesh besides conducting examinations based on courses listed. At present, the Board conducts examinations for the following classes and courses: 10th, 10+2, J.B.T, and T.T.C. As many as 5 Lakh candidates annually appear in the examination conducted by the Board.

(Image credit: PTI)