HRD Min Asks NCERT To Chalk Out Plan For Current Academic Year, Focus On Learning Outcome

In an endeavour to ensure all-round improvement of students the Ministry of Human Resource and Development on Wednesday directed the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to chalk out a plan in the connection. The directions were given with a view of the decision of setting up of Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Mission under AtmaNirbhar Bharat and to adopt a Learning Outcome centric approach for the academic year 2020-21.

Learning Outcomes (LOs) for grades 1-10 prepared by NCERT includes:

Infographics, posters, presentations explaining each of the Learning Outcomes, for each subject and for each grade or classes 1 to 5 to be completed by October 2020; for classes 6 to 12 by March 2021;

Online Teacher training courses for teachers of each grade for classes 1 to 5 in phases by December 2020; for classes 6 to 12 in phases by June 2021;

Prepare supplementary, alternative academic learning material for entire curriculum for learners in COVID-19 times, especially those without any form of digital, online access – for classes 1 to 5 in phases by December 2020; for classes 6 to 12 in phases by June 2021;

At least 10 items, questions each to measure each Learning Outcome of each subject for each grade in at-least two levels of proficiency to be prepared for classes 1 to 5 by November 2020; for the rest of the classes by March 2021.

On the basis of NAS, 2017, hard spots have been identified by NCERT. Material to demystify hard spots to be prepared for classes 1 to 5 by December 2020; for the rest of the classes by March 2021.

Meanwhile, a new National Curriculum Framework (NCF) for school education has also been initiated. NCERT will be expected to make changes in the textbooks in accordance with the new NCF.

Subject experts will initiate this process for school education, and give an interim report by December 2020.

While redesigning textbooks, it is to be ensured that nothing but the core content is placed in textbooks. Also, the cognitive load of the textbooks is too high. Additional areas, such as creative thinking, life skills, Indian ethos, art, and integration, etc. need to be integrated.

NCERT will also start working on the layout and design of the new textbooks well in advance, however, the new textbooks shall be written based on the new NCF. The new NCF is expected to be ready by March 2021.

