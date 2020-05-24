HRD Minister Lauds NTA For ‘Abhyas’ App To Help JEE And NEET Exam Aspirants Amid Covid

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal applauded the National Testing Agency (NTA) for developing an app to help JEE and NEET aspirants prepare for the upcoming exams. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV the union minister said the app, dubbed ‘Abhyas’, was a boon for aspirants who had to skip coaching classes amid lockdown.

“I am very happy. NTA has done a great job. Students appearing for JEE and NEET were tensed about not being able to go to their coaching Centre due to the lockdown, they were apprehensive over not being able to prepare for the upcoming exams. I would like to congratulate the DG of NTA, who with his teams found a solution and developed this app which helps aspirants students practice for their exams for free. Ever since we inaugurated the app lakhs of students have used the app,” he said.

“No one would have thought that in such less time we will find a solution and students will not have to go anywhere to seek help. This will save their money and ensure their safety,” he added.

About the 'Abhyas' App

Abhyas app was launched to help JEE and NEET aspirants prepare for their entrance exams. The app in 72 hours of being available was downloaded by 2 lakhs students. The app can be downloaded by students from Play Store on their smartphones. It was designed by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the organization which conducts competitive exams like JEE and NEET.

Following directions by the HRD, the agency worked out the app to aid students to practice for their exams as they were not able to attend their coaching classes amid lockdown which was put in place in the wake of COVID-19 scare. The particular app is for free and provides mock tests to students preparing for competitive exams i.e. JEE and NEET. This app helps students get hold of their concepts ahead of examinations and assists them in improving their week points.

Several Classes have been shifted on to the online platform amid the COVID-19 scare. From school level to college-level students in present times are seeking their lessons through various online portals.

