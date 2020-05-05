HRD Minister Announces JEE, NEET Dates, No Decision On CBSE 10th,12th Board Exams

As the entire nation is under lockdown compelling the educational institutions such as schools colleges and universities to also halt their curriculums, Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh 'Nishank' Pokhriyal ending the uncertainty of Engineering and Medical aspirants, has announced the dates of NTA JEE and NEET which are Engineering and Medical entrance exams respectively. The HRD Minister made the announcement while he was interacting with the students via a video conference. However, the government is yet to take any decision on dates for the pending CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams, Pokhriyal said.

According to Pokhriyal, JEE (MAIN) test will be held from July 18, 20, 21, 22 & 23. JEE (ADVANCED) to be held in August, while the medical entrance exam NEET to be held on July 26 says HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Interacting with students from across India #EducationMinisterGoesLive https://t.co/nMNqRz0per — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 5, 2020

The exams were postponed due to a nationwide lockdown announced to contain the COVID-19 spread. More than 15 lakh students across the country have registered for NEET this year, which is the gateway to medical colleges in India, whereas more than 9 lakh have registered for JEE Mains, the entrance exam for all other engineering colleges except IITs.

