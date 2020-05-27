CBSE Students In Different Location Than School To Give Exams In Their States: HRD Min

The CBSE board students scheduled to appear for exams in the month of July, who had travelled to different state or district amid COVID-19 scare need not travel back to write their exams. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday announced that students who are stationed at a different location than their schools should contact their schools in the first week of June for further assistance. This comes after the Union Minister in an exclusive interview to Republic TV had shared that students appearing for board exams will not have to travel to a different centre to write their exams.

"Considering the concerns of students who were living in hostels and had travelled back to their hometowns or different locations, we have decided to make it easy for them. The students stationed at a different location than their school can contact their educational institutions in the first week of June for further assistance. Arrangements in this connection will be made thereafter," he said.



'We want our students to be safe'

This decision has been taken considering the safety of students. "We want our students to be safe. We want that children of our nation write exams in a safe environment. By doing this, the safety of their families will also be ensured," he added. CBSE board exams which were postponed amid nationwide lockdown put in place to combat COVID-19 will take place in the month of July. The Union Minister also wished students lucked and expressed hope that even in these testing times, they will pass exams with flying colours.

On May 24, the Union Minister had told Republic TV, "One big decision we have taken that children will not have to travel to another school for exams, they will take exams at their respective schools and colleges." Further highlighting about the measure taken to combat COVID-19, the Union Minister said that several task forces have been constituted to make to ensure the safety of students during exams.

"We have constituted a task force under the guidance of UGC for higher education exams. This task force will determine the measure to be taken during exams, this will ensure how social distancing will be maintained. It will also take care of the transport facility and timing of exams; all such the decisions will be taken by the task force," he said. "For school level exams, NCERT has been assigned with the job of constituting a task force. Most of the job by the NCERT has been done so far. We will be soon making announcements in the connection," he added.

Pokriyal also underlined that his ministry will make all arrangements as per the guidelines issued by the MHA and the health ministry.

