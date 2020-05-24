'Do Not Pressurize Students Amid Exams,' HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Urges Parents

'I request the parents to not put pressure on students for exams,' HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriya Nishank told Republic TV.

The minister in an exclusive interview with Republic TV said that these are testing times and no pressure should be put on students, they should be allowed to write exams in good spirits.

“It is correct that these are challenging times. However, I have requested parents to not pressurize children in wake of exams. I Have asked parents to let children appear for exams in good spirits and without feeling any pressure. I trust the students of our country and also firmly believe that they will use this time to prepare well,” Pokhriyal said.

Further highlighting the measures taken to combat Covid-19, the Union Minister said that several task forces have been constituted to ensure the safety of students during exams.

“We have constituted a task force under the guidance of UGC for higher education exams. This task force will determine the measures to be taken during exams, this will ensure how social distancing will be maintained. It will also take care of the transport facility and timing of exams; all such the decisions will be taken by the task force,” he said.

“For school level exams, NCERT has been assigned with the job of constituting a task force. Most of the job by the NCERT has been done so far. We will be soon making announcements in the connection,” he added.

Pokriyal also underlined that his ministry will make all arrangements as per the guidelines issued by the MHA and the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, answering a question about the procedure the HRD ministry will follow to open schools in the coming months, the Union Minister said, “The entire world is facing the problem. but our farsighted Prime Minister had anticipated the situation and proposed a lockdown. The entire world is applauding PM’s approach. We have begun with online classes. In future, all decisions will be taken by strictly adhering to guidelines issued by MHA and health ministry and will make sure that the safety of students is not compromised. Guidelines will be issued for educational institutions, administrations and parents in this regard.”

When quizzed about the future of online education in the country the minister averred that multiple efforts are being made to improvise this platform.

“Online education is an unprecedented step. ‘Diksha’ is an initiative we have rolled out. Crores of children are using this. This has a syllabus of higher education as well. We are making efforts to make online provisions more efficient.”