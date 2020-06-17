HRD Min Reviews Education Scenario Amid Covid With LD, NTA & CBSE Chiefs; Eyes Reopening

Union HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday held a meeting with the Secretary of School Education and Literacy Department, Chairman of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) , and Director General of National Testing Agency (NTA), to discuss the present education scenario.

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: PM Modi Highlights Cooperative Federalism; Cases At 3,43,091

HRD Minister reviews situation

The Ministry is said to have planned the reopening of schools and colleges across the country after August 15, sources have said. This comes shortly after speculation of educational institutions opening up in July did the rounds after the HRD Ministry announced dates for the final year exams. However, the HRD Minister has stated that they would try to get the results for all examinations declared by August 15 so that the new session can resume smoothly thereafter.

The MInistry earlier this month began consultation with states and other stakeholders on the reopening of schools.

READ: Maharashtra COVID-19 Fatality Rate Shoots Up To 4.8%, Cases Rise Modestly

On Monday, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced that it has given the students to option to not write the final exams, with the final marks being evaluated on the basis of internal examinations and pre-board examinations. "The students will be given two options---they either appear for the rescheduled exams or choose to have their results based on their performance in the pre-board exams or internal assessment. The option will be available only for the pending exams, the result of the subjects for which exams were already conducted, will be calculated as per performance in the exam only," Gerry Arathoon, the Chief Executive and Secretary said.

READ: Treatment With Dexamethasone Saves One Third Of Most Severe COVID Cases

Decision regarding pending exams

The HRD Ministry has decided that the candidates who have moved to a different state or district due to the lockdown can opt to take the class 10 and 12 board exams there itself. The ministry took the decision in view of the long-distance journey that students would have to undertake and the quarantine measures that school authorities would also have to undertake.

The ICSE class X exams will be held from July 2 to July 12 whereas the ICE exams for Class XII will be held from July 1 to July 14. CISCE has also released important guidelines for students to follow while appearing for their respective examinations. For ISC or 12th students, exam for eight papers remain while for ICSE or 10th, exams for 6 subjects had to be postponed in view of the coronavirus crisis. After the Council conducts the remaining exams, it will announce the results within a period of 6-8 weeks.

READ: Delhi Hospitals Perform Last Rites Of COVID Deceased, Home Ministry Says, "No More Delay"

(Image credits: twitter.com/HRDMinistry)