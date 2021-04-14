HRD To Hold Meeting With Officials Amid Cancellation Of 10th & Postponement Of 12th Boards

After the meeting that led to the cancellation of the CBSE class 10th exam and the postponement of the CBSE class 12th exams, the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokriyal is all set to hold another meeting with the top bureaucrats today, April 14, to chalk out plans to go about the entire process and the same will be communicated to the Education Ministers of the State in a virtual meeting, slated to be held tomorrow, April 15.

It is pertinent to mention here that a lot of competitive examinations and admission procedures in government and private institutions depend on the marks scored in the Class 12 examinations, the postponement of which will have an effect on the entire education system. In the meeting, various factors will be mulled over and a plan will be chalked out to ensure the safety of the students without compromising on their education and future.

Class 10th exam cancelled, 12th postponed

In a meeting held earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Education Minister Pokriyal and other government officials, keeping in mind the surge in COVID-19 cases, cancelled the CBSE board exams for class 10th and postponed the board exams of class12th.

As far as class 10th is concerned, students will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment. If a student is not satisfied with marks in the assessment, he/she can appear for the examination when the situation gets back to normal. For the class12th students, an exam schedule for a later date will be prepared after a review meeting on June 1.

Board Exams for Class 10th cancelled & 12th postponed. Results of Class 10th will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. Class 12th exams will be held later, the situation will be reviewed on 1st June by the Board: Ministry of Education pic.twitter.com/ljVuUkEChB — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2021

As per the official data shared by CBSE, around 21. 5 lakh students are registered for the CBSE class 10th exams and 14 lakh students are registered for class 12th exams.

COVID tally in India

With 1,84,372 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, India hit a record daily spike, pushing the active COVID-19 count to breach the 13 lakh mark, which comprises 9.84 per cent of the country's total infections. As per reports, five states- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala cumulatively account for 70.82 per cent of India's active COVID-19 cases which have breached the 11-lakh mark for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic.

India's cumulative caseload stands at 1,38,73,825, of which 1,23,36,036 recovered while the rest succumbed to the infection.

(Credits-ANI/PTI)