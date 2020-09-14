HSCAP First Allotment 2020: Kerala HSCAP Plus One List Out At 'hscap.kerala.gov.in'

The Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process for plus one allotment has been released by the government of Kerala. Candidates who had applied for the HSCAP first allotment 2020 can check for the same on the official website. The website link for the same is hscap.kerala.gov.in. This year, the number of students who had filled the forms to take admissions were 4,76,046. However, are only 2,80,212 Kerala HSCAP plus one allotment seats available at the moment.

Kerala HSCAP plus one allotment details

According to the official website of HSCAP first allotment 2020, out of the total 2,80,212, there are about 2,225,22 seats which have been allotted so far, now only 57,878 seats are left. The admissions through HSCAP allotment 2020 is for the aspiring students who wish to enrol in 11th standard in the either of the arts, science or commerce stream, have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Apart from the dates of admissions, the mode of admissions has also changed. Most of the process this year will be online until final verification. The students who wish to avail the admissions after making in HSCAP allotment result must pay mandatory fees.

HSCAP first allotment 2020 verification

If failed to pay the fees, the students’ seat will be given to someone else in the second round of HSCAP allotment 2020. Once that is done, students will have to be accompanied by the parents to visit the junior college with all the necessary documents. The movement to school will be in a graded manner with the details being available once the credential login are updated. The date and time of the day will be provided on the HSCAP plus one allotment website.

Here is a step-by-step guide to HSCAP first allotment 2020

Log in to the official website that is link hscap.kerala.gov.in on the search bar for Kerala HSCAP plus one allotment It will take you to the homepage of the HSCAP allotment 2020 website Look for HSCAP allotment result that is ‘Candidate Login’ tab. You will have to now start filling the information for HSCAP plus one allotment. Input the district, registration number, password to find the HSCAP allotment 2020. You will now to be led to the Kerala HSCAP plus one allotment declaration page. If you are shortlisted, the page will say so. If you are through then keep an e-copy or a print a copy for future use.

