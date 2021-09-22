HSCAP Kerala Plus One First Allotment List 2021 Released; Here's Direct Link

Kerala first allotment list 2021: Kerala Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process, or HSCAP first allotment list for the 2021 Plus One admission has been released today, September 22. Students can now check HSCAP Kerala plus one first allotment by visiting the official website at hscap.kerala.gov.in. Earlier, Kerala first allotment list 2021 was postponed to September 23 due to technical errors. The board, however, released the list on the scheduled date.

This year, the DGE will conduct the admission procedure and the counselling process for admission to class 11 (Plus One) for various schools and institutions across Kerala. This is a single-window admission process for Class XI admission. According to an official notice issued by the HSCAP, the Kerala plus one main allotment will be completed by October 18 and the last date to withdraw names from the admission process is November 25. The trial allotment list was published on September 13.

HSCAP Kerala plus one first allotment list 2021: Here's how to check

To check the name on the HSCAP Kerala plus one first allotment list, visit the official website-hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Now on the homepage of the website, click on "Kerala Plus One Allotment List."

Automatically, the list will appear on the screen.

Check and download the list for future use.

HSCAP Kerala plus one first allotment list 2021 released: Important points | Direct link

All candidates are required to freeze their options online.

Those candidates whose names are not on the HSCAP first allotment list must wait for the declaration of the second and third allotment lists.

On the official website, the final rank information of each category of students will be displayed.

Check out the allotment list by clicking on the direct link - HSCAP Kerala plus one first allotment list 2021.

Image: Shutterstock