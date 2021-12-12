HSSC Constable Result 2021 For Male Candidates Released, Here's How To Check

Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released the HSSC Constable Result 2021 for male candidates. The result which has been declared on December 12 is for the written exam that was conducted offline from October 30 to November 2, 2021. All the registered candidates who took the exam should follow the steps mentioned below to download their scorecards. For more details, candidates can visit the official website hssc.gov.in.

All the selected candidates will have to appear for the physical screening test. The selected candidates in the final round will be posted in the Police Department, Haryana, at Panchkula. Here is the step-by-step guide to download the results.

HSSC Constable Result 2021: Here’s how to check Haryana male police constable result

All the registered candidates will have to visit the official website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission, HSSC, at hssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, they should click on the link that reads 'HSSC Male Constable Exam 2021 Result'

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to click on the result PDF link

Post clicking on the link, the result PDF will be opened on the screen

Candidates should download the PDF file and look for their roll number in the list.

All the registered candidates are hereby advised to take a printout of the merit list for any future references.

Through this HSSC recruitment drive, a total of 7298 group C constable posts will be filled in the Haryana police department. The screening test is scheduled to be conducted from December 17 to 28, 2021. The shortlisted candidates would be able to download their admit cards from December 14 onwards. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about the Haryana police recruitment.

HSSC postponed exams scheduled to be held on Nov 21, 22

HSSC in the month of November postponed the written examination for the various posts of Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC), Chief Engineer Panchayati Raj Public Works Haryana and Architecture. It was scheduled to be conducted on November 21 and November 22, 2021. The HSIIDC exam will be conducted for Senior Account Clerk, Assistant Manager (Electrical), Assistant Manager (IA), and Assistant posts.