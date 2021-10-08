HSSC Female Constable Result 2021 Released; Here's How To Check

HSSC Constable result 2021: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSCC) has released the results for the HSSC Female Constable Exam. Those candidates who appeared in the examination can check the result by visiting the official website - hssc.gov.in. The HSSC Female Constable Entrance Examination was held on September 12, 2021.

Candidates must note that after qualifying for the examination, they will have to appear for various test rounds, which are going to be conducted from October 11 to October 13, 2021. Like every year, this time the selection committee will select the female candidates on the basis of merit. Candidates who get shortlisted will be recruited to Haryana Police.

HSSC Female Constable Result 2021: Selection procedures

Written test (to check the knowledge of the candidate)

Physical screening test (to check the health status of the candidates)

Physical measurement test (to check height)

Scrutiny of documents

HSSC Female Constable Result 2021: Here's how to check

STEP 1: Go to the HSSC official website to check the HSSC Female Constable Result 2021.

STEP 2: On the homepage of the website, click on "HSSC Female Constable Results 2021.

STEP 3: Automatically, a new pdf will open.

STEP 4: Find your name in the HSSC constable result.

STEP 5: Now, download the PDF file and print the HSSC Constable Result for future use

Image: PTI