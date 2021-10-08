HSSC Female Constable Result 2021 Released; Here's How To Check

Quick links:
HSSC Constable result 2021: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSCC) has released the results for the HSSC Female Constable Exam. Those candidates who appeared in the examination can check the result by visiting the official website - hssc.gov.in. The HSSC Female Constable Entrance Examination was held on September 12, 2021.
Candidates must note that after qualifying for the examination, they will have to appear for various test rounds, which are going to be conducted from October 11 to October 13, 2021. Like every year, this time the selection committee will select the female candidates on the basis of merit. Candidates who get shortlisted will be recruited to Haryana Police.