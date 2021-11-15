HSSC Final Result 2021 For Art & Craft Teacher Post Released; Here's Direct Link

HSSC Result 2021: The final result for the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has been released by the selection committee on the official website. The result has been declared by the commission for the post of art and craft teacher. Candidates can check the result on hssc.gov.in. This recruitment drive would fill a total of 816 posts in the organisation.

The result released by the HSSC is based on the written examination and the marks obtained by the candidates in the test. The examination consisted of 200 marks, and the interview, or viva, consisted of 25 marks. It is recommended that candidates must regularly check the official website for further details.

HSSC Result: DIRECT LINK to download Result for HSSC Art and Craft Teacher

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can download the result by following the below-given steps and use the direct link given here - HSSC Art and Craft Teacher Result 2021 (Click Here)

HSSC Final Result 2021: Here's how to download HSSC Final Result 2021

STEP 1: Go to the official website, hssc.gov.in, to download the HSSC Final Result 2021.

STEP 2: Now on the homepage, click on the "Results" tab.

STEP 3: A new window will open automatically.

STEP 4: Candidates will find a notification that reads, "Final Result for the Post of Art & Craft Teacher, Cat. No. 22."

STEP 5: Candidates should download the PDF as it consists of the results of the candidates.

STEP 6: It is recommended that candidates should keep a copy of the PDF for future reference.

NOTE: The result has been uploaded by the commission on the basis of the merit, marks, and category of the candidates.

Image: Shutterstock