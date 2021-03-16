HSSC Patwari Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 2385 Vacancies For Patwari, Gram Sachiv Posts

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has reopened the online application window for recruitment against advertisement numbers 07/2019, 08/2019, 09/2019. There are a total of 2385 vacancies for the posts of Canal Patwari, Patwari, and Gram Sachiv. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at hssc.gov.in on or before 22 March 2021. However, the last date for submitting the application fee is March 25, 2020. Out of the total 2385 vacancies, 1100 vacancies are for Canal Patwari, 697 for Gram Sachiv, and 588 vacancies for Patwari Posts.

Pay Scale:

Patwari - Rs. 5200-20200 + 2400 Grade Pay

Canal Patwari - FPL- Rs. 19900-63200

Gram Sachiv - FPL- Rs. 19900-63200

HSC Patwari Recruitment: Eligibility

Canal Patwari - Candidates must have a graduate degree or its equivalent from a recognized university.

Patwari - Candidates must have a graduate degree or its equivalent from a recognised university.

Gram Sachiv - Candidates must have a graduate degree or its equivalent from a recognised university.

Candidates applying for Canal Patwari posts must be aged between 18 and 42 years while for Gram Sachiv and Patwari the age limit is between 17 and 42 years.

HSC Patwari Recruitment: Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on the written exam. In the written exam, there will be 90 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) from General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi, Concerned Subject (75% weightage) and from History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture, etc. Of Haryana (25% weightage). The total marks of the exam will be100. The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes.

Application fee:

General (Male/Female) - Rs 100/-

General (Female of Haryana) - Rs. 50/-

SC/BC/EBPG Candidates of Haryana (Male) - Rs. 25/-

SC/BC/EBPG Candidates of Haryana (Female) - Rs. 13/-

Check official notice here

(Image Credit: Shutterstock)