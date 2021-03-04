HSSC Pharmacist Result 2021 Declared; Check Direct Link And Steps To Download Here

Haryana Staff Selection Commission has declared the HSSC Pharmacist Result 2021 for the candidates. The result was declared on March 4, 2021, on the official website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission at hssc.gov.in. All the candidates who had appeared in the written examination were eagerly waiting to get their HSSC Pharmacist Result 2021. The wait is now over as the candidates can now go to the above-mentioned website and do the HSSC Pharmacist Result download. For all the people who are wondering about the HSSC Result 2021, here is everything you need to know about it.

HSSC Pharmacist Result 2021 declared

The recently declared HSSC result 2021 is for the posts of Pharmacist against advertisement number 15/2019, Cat No. 05. There are a total of 92 posts of Pharmacist on offer in the HSSC recruitment 2021. The result contains the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates. They will be called out for scrutiny of documents for the post of Pharmacist of Health Services, Haryana. The written examination was held this year on January 31. The candidates will be selected after the scrutiny of documents and other eligibility conditions and service rules as mentioned in the official HSSC notification.

The scrutiny of documents will be done next week on March 8, 2021, at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector-3, Panchkula. The reporting time for the shortlisted candidates is mentioned as 9 AM in the official notification. The candidates should bring all original documents, a set of self-attested copies of all documents, one ID Proof, and a copy of the downloaded application form while coming for the verification. Candidates should take note that if the candidate does not appear for the scrutiny of documents on the said date and time, no further opportunity will be given. Here is a look at how to do the HSSC 2021 pharmacist Result download.

How to download the HSSC Pharmacist Result 2021

Go to the official website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission at hssc.gov.in.

Go to the results tab on the homepage. You will be redirected to a new page.

Click on the PDF icon in front of a link that reads as, “Result of Written Examination and Notice to candidates for Scrutiny of Documents for the post of Pharmacist, Cat. No. 05”

The PDF of HSSC Pharmacist Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Check for your roll number in the PDF.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission at hssc.gov.in too know about all the latest updates and news related to the HSSC 2021 and recruitment.

