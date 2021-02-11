HSSC Recruitment 2021: Haryana Police Constable Recruitment Registration Deadline Extended

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has extended the last date to apply for Haryana Police Constable recruitment till February 25. Earlier, the last date to apply was February 10. HSSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 7298 vacancies for the posts of male and female constable general duty and female constable HP Durga- 1. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at hssc.gov.in.

HSSC Recruitment 2021: Detail of vacancies

5500 posts of Male Constable (General Duty)

1100 posts of Female Constable (General Duty)

698 Posts of Female Constable for HAP-DURGA-1

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed class 12th exam or its equivalent from a recognized education Board/Institution for all the categories. They should have passed class 10th or matric exam with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subject or higher education.

Age Limit: Candidates must be aged between 18 to 25 years as on December 1, 2020.

Pay Scale: Rs.21700-69100 - Level-3, Cell-I

HSSC Recruitment 2021: Selection Process and Exam Pattern

Candidates will have to undergo a written Test of eighty (80) marks comprising of objective type, multiple-choice questions. The recruitment test shall comprise of 100 multiple choice questions carrying 0.80 marks each. The duration of the exam will be of 90 minutes. The paper shall include questions on General Studies, General Science, Current affairs, General Reasoning, Mental Aptitude, Numerical ability, Agriculture, Animal husbandry, other relevant fields/trades, etc. There shall be at least (10) questions relating to basic knowledge of computers. Candidates who clear the written exam will have to undergo a physical screening test.

Height Chest Male 170 Centimetre General Category 83 Centimetre (un-expanded) to 87 centimetres (expanded) with expansion of 04 Centimetre (minimum) 168 Centimetre for eligible reserve Categories. 81 Centimetre (un-expanded) to 85 centimetres (expanded) with expansion of 04 Centimetre (minimum) Female 158 Centimetre General Category NA 156 Centimetre for eligible reserve Categories as per latest Government Reservation Policy applicable at the time of Advertisement/Corrigendum as the case may be. NA

Physical Screening Test

Candidates Test distance Qualifying Time Male 2.5 Kilometer 12 minutes Female 1.0 Kilometer 6 minutes Ex.-serviceman 1.0 Kilometer 5 minutes

(Image Credit: PTI Photo)