HSSC Releases Date To Conduct Female Constable Selection Exam, Check Details Here

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission is gearing up to conduct the written exam for the selection of female constable general duty. The exam will be conducted on September 18 and 19, 2021. The exam will be held in one session on Day 1 and the exam will be held in two sessions on the second day, September 19, 2021. On the first day, the exam will be held only in the evening session, and on the second day, it will be held in both morning and evening sessions.

Female Constable Selection Exam: Notification

The Commission said, “Candidates can download their Admit Card from 12.09.2021 onwards from the Commission Website i.e. www.hssc.gov.in” The comission further said, “Reference Haryana Staff Selection Commission Notice dated 03.08.2021 which was published in various newspapers and also available on HSSC website i.e. www.hssc.gov.in for conducting the Written Examination (OMR Based) for the post of Female Constable (G.D), against Advt. No. 04/2020, Cat. No. 02 of Police Deptt., Haryana is to be conducted on dated 18.09.2021 (Saturday) & 19.09.2021 (Sunday) at various District Headquarters and Sub-Divisions of Haryana.”

The Commission through the notification also informed candidates about the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Screening Test (PST) of Male Constable (COMMANDO WING) Against Advt. No. 2/2021, Cat. No. 01 of Police Department, Haryana. The test will be held between August 16 and September 12, 2021. The hall tickets for the same are now available on the official website. Candidates can download the ticket by clicking here. Click on login, enter Login ID and password and click on sign in. The admit cards will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to cross-check the details and download the admit cards from the link provided above. The candidate should also make sure to take a printout of the same for future reference.