HSSC SI Answer Key: Deadline To Raise Objections Ends Today, Checks Steps To Download Key

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
HSSC SI Answer Key: Haryana Staff Selection Commission had recently released the Sub Inspector or HSSC SI Answer Key 2021. The HSSC SI answer key which has been released is provisional in nature. Therefore, all those candidates who registered themselves and took the exam now have a chance to go through the key and raise objections if any. The answer key which is available on the HSSC official website is for the exam that was conducted on September 26, 2021 (morning session), and October 13, 2021 (evening session).
All such candidates who due to any reason have not downloaded the answer key yet can do it now. The steps to download the answer key is mentioned below. Candidates are also advised to keep a copy of the PDF for future reference. Candidates are hereby informed that the final answer key will be prepared after considering the objections raised on the provisional key. The final result will then be prepared on the basis of the final answer key. For more details related to SI exam and results, candidates are advised to visit the official website which is hssc.gov.in.
HSSC's official notice reads, "The decision of the commission with regards to the objections raised by the candidates would be considered as final". Further, as stated before, HSSC would release the Final Answer Key 2021 for SI Male after taking into consideration the objections raised by the candidates. HSSC SI Male Exam 2021 was conducted earlier this year to fill 400 vacancies.