HSSC SI Answer Key: Deadline To Raise Objections Ends Today, Checks Steps To Download Key

HSSC SI Answer Key: Haryana Staff Selection Commission had recently released the Sub Inspector or HSSC SI Answer Key 2021. The HSSC SI answer key which has been released is provisional in nature. Therefore, all those candidates who registered themselves and took the exam now have a chance to go through the key and raise objections if any. The answer key which is available on the HSSC official website is for the exam that was conducted on September 26, 2021 (morning session), and October 13, 2021 (evening session).

All such candidates who due to any reason have not downloaded the answer key yet can do it now. The steps to download the answer key is mentioned below. Candidates are also advised to keep a copy of the PDF for future reference. Candidates are hereby informed that the final answer key will be prepared after considering the objections raised on the provisional key. The final result will then be prepared on the basis of the final answer key. For more details related to SI exam and results, candidates are advised to visit the official website which is hssc.gov.in.

HSSC SI Provisional Answer Key 2021: Date and Time

Last day to raise objection is Sunday, October 17, 2021

Candidates should make sure to complete the process by 5 pm

HSSC SI Answer Key 2021: Steps to raise objections

Registered candidates should visit the official website-hssc.gov.in.

On the homepage click on the notification which reads, "Inviting Objection For Answer Key (Cat. No. 01, Advt. No. 03/2021)."

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will be asked to log in by adding details like Name, Mobile Number, Roll Number, Email Id, Advt No, and Name of the post.

After completing the steps mentioned above correctly, the candidates will be able to raise objections.