HSSC SI Answer Key: Here's How And Where To Raise Objections Before October 17

Haryana SSC SI exam: Haryana Staff Selection Commission has recently released the Sub Inspector or HSSC SI Answer Key 2021. It needs to be noted that the answer key, which has been released is provisional in nature. Therefore, all the candidates who registered themselves and took the exam have a chance to go through the key and raise objections if any. The answer key which has been released is for the exam that was conducted on September 26, 2021 (morning session), and October 13, 2021 (evening session). For more details, candidates can visit the official website which is hssc.gov.in for more information about the Answer Key.

All those candidates who have not downloaded the answer key till now can do it by following the steps mentioned below. They are also advised to keep a copy of the PDF for future reference. It is to be noted that the final answer key will be prepared on the basis of objections raised by candidates. The result will then be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

HSSC SI Provisional Answer Key 2021: Date and Time

The deadline to raise objection is Sunday, October 17, 2021

Candidates should make sure to complete the process by 5 pm

HSSC SI Answer Key 2021: How to raise objections

Registered candidates will have to go to the official website-hssc.gov.in.

On the homepage click on the notification that says, "Inviting Objection For Answer Key (Cat. No. 01, Advt. No. 03/2021)."

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to log in by adding details like Name, Mobile Number, Roll Number, Email Id, Advt No and Name of the post.

By completing all the steps mentioned above, the candidates would be able to raise objections.

According to the official notice released by HSSC, "The decision of the commission with regards to the objections raised by the candidates would be considered as final". Further, as stated before, HSSC would release the Final Answer Key 2021 for SI Male after taking into consideration the objections raised by the candidates. HSSC SI Male Exam 2021 was conducted earlier this year to fill 400 vacancies.