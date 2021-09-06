HSSC SI Exam 2021 New Dates Announced; Check Official Notice Here

HSSC SI Exam 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission, also known as HSSC has released a notice which has details of the Haryana Sub-Inspector or HSSC SI Exam 2021. The new notice states that the HSSC SI Exam 2021 for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector male and female will be conducted on September 26, 2021. Candidates can check the date and time from the official schedule. The schedule has been uploaded on the official website hssc.gov.in. It is to be noted that the exam was earlier scheduled to be held on August 29, 2021. However, it was cancelled by the commission, the admit cards will be released on September 19, 2021.

HSSC SI 2021: Exam Schedule

For the post of Sub-Inspector - Male, the exam will be conducted on September 26, 2021. The exam will be conducted in the morning shift. It will start at 10:30 AM and will continue till 12:00 Noon. Candidates will have to report between 8.30 am and 9.30 am. Candidates will not be allowed to enter post 9.30 am.

For the position of Sub-Inspector Female, the examination is scheduled to be held on September 26, 2021. the exam will be conducted between 03:00 pm and 4.30 pm. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall after 2 pm.

HSSC SI Exam 2021: Exam Pattern and Syllabus

Interested candidates who will register themselves will have to appear for a written test/knowledge test. The test will carry 80% weightage in the final selection. Candidates will have to sit for the exam during which they will have to attempt 100 multiple-choice questions. Each question will carry 0.80 marks. The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes. Students can answer in any of the English or Hindi languages. Questions would be from General Studies, General Science, Current affairs, General Reasoning, Mental Aptitude, Numerical ability, Agriculture, Animal husbandry, other relevant fields/trades etc. Candidates should also have basic knowledge of computers as few questions will also be asked related to computers.