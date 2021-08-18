HSSC SI Exam 2021 Postponed; New Dates Will Be Announced Soon, Check Details

Haryana Staff Select Commission has issued a notice regarding HSSC SI exam 2021. The notice reads that the Sub Inspector exam, also known as HSSC SI exam has been postponed by the Commission. Earlier the HSSC SI exam date 2021 for the position of Sub Inspector for women and men was August 29, 2021. With the HSSC Sub inspector recruitment exam being postponed, the new dates are yet to be announced. Registered candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website hssc.gov.in for being updated about the new date.

Haryana Chief Minister took to Twitter to announce the postponement of HSSC SI Exam. The tweet reads, "HSSC has postponed the written examination for the post of Sub Inspector for women and men to be held on 29 August. The new schedule for the Sub Inspector Exam will be released soon."

HSSC ने महिलाओं और पुरुषों के लिए सब इंस्पेक्टर पद के लिए 29 अगस्त को होने वाली लिखित परीक्षा को स्थगित किया। सब इंस्पेक्टर परीक्षा के लिए नया शेड्यूल जल्द जारी किया जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/SJjwP75Nqr — CMO Haryana (@cmohry) August 17, 2021

HSSC SI Exam: Important Dates

Earlier the exam for Haryana SSC SI Recruitment 2021 was scheduled to be held on August 29, 2021

The new date of HSSC SI exam has not been announced yet

HSSC SI Exam: Details

The Haryana Police SI exam will be conducted to fill 465 Sub-Inspector vacancies of Group C of the Police Department. Out of 465 vacancies, 400 SI posts are reserved for male candidates whereas 65 SI positions are for female candidates. The exam will be conducted in two sessions- Morning (10:30 am to 12 noon) for male candidates and Evening (3 pm to 4:30 pm) for female candidates.

HSSC SI recruitment notification: Criteria for Eligibility

Obtaining a bachelor's degree or its equivalent from a recognized university. Matric or higher with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects. Candidates must be between the ages of 21 and 27 to be considered (On the first day of the month in which the applications are invited for recruitment of Sub-Inspector i.e on 01.06.2021). Candidates will be called for a knowledge test (80% weightage), Physical Screening Test(PST) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT). The qualifying time in the Physical Screening Test for different categories is- Male (12 minutes), Female (6 minutes), and Ex-servicemen (5 minutes).