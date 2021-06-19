HSSC SI Recruitment 2021: Application Process Begins For 465 Sub-inspector Posts

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has started the online application for recruitment against 465 vacancies for the post of sub-inspector. The online application process begins on June 19, 2021. The last date to apply is July 2, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates (male and female) can apply online by visiting the official website- hssc.gov.in.

Key dates for HSSC SI recruitment 2021

Starting date of application June 19, 2021

HSSC SI Last date of application July 2, 2021

Last date for the deposit of the fee July 6, 2021

HSSC SI Vacancy details

Male - 400 (Gen-144, SC-72, BCA-56, BCB-32, EWS-40, ESM-GEN-28, ESMSC-8, ESM-BCA-8, ESM-BCB-12)

Female - 65 (Gen-24, SC-12, BCA-09, BCB-05, EWS-06, ESM-GEN:05, ESMSC-01, ESM-BCA-01, ESM-BCB-02)

HSSC Haryana Police SI Salary:

Rs. 35400- 112400- Level-6, Cell-I.

HSSC SI recruitment notification: Criteria for Eligibility

The candidate should have a bachelor's degree or its equivalent from a recognized university. Matric or higher with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects. Candidates must be between the ages of 21 and 27 to be considered (On the first day of the month in which the applications are invited for recruitment of Sub-Inspector i.e on 01.06.2021).

Age Limit: 21-27 years

Selection Process for HSSC SI Recruitment

Knowledge Test (80% weightage)

Physical Screening Test(PST)

Physical Measurement Test(PMT)

Application form fee