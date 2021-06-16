HSSC SI Recruitment For Haryana Police 2021: 465 Vacancies Announced

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has issued a call for applications for Sub Inspector positions. Eligible male and female candidates can apply for the position through hssc.gov.in, the HSSC's official website. On June 19, 2021, the registration procedure will begin and finish on July 2, 2021. There is a vacancy for 465 male and female Sub Inspector positions as a result of this recruiting campaign. For more information on eligibility, the selection process, and other specifics, see the sections below.

Important dates for HSSC SI recruitment 2021

Starting date of application June 19, 2021

HSSC SI Last date of application July 2, 2021

Last date for the deposit of the fee July 6, 2021

HSSC SI Vacancy details

Male - 400 (Gen-144, SC-72, BCA-56, BCB-32, EWS-40, ESM-GEN-28, ESMSC-8, ESM-BCA-8, ESM-BCB-12)

Female - 65 (Gen-24, SC-12, BCA-09, BCB-05, EWS-06, ESM-GEN:05, ESMSC-01, ESM-BCA-01, ESM-BCB-02)

HSSC Haryana Police SI Salary:

Rs. 35400- 112400- Level-6, Cell-I.

HSSC SI recruitment notification: Criteria for Eligibility

Obtaining a bachelor's degree or its equivalent from a recognised university. Matric or higher with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects. Candidates must be between the ages of 21 and 27 to be considered (On the first day of the month in which the applications are invited for recruitment of Sub-Inspector i.e on 01.06.2021).

Age Limit: 21-27 years

Selection Process for HSSC SI

Candidates will be called for:

Knowledge Test (80% weightage)

Physical Screening Test(PST)

Physical Measurement Test(PMT)

How to apply for HSSC SI vacancy?

The candidates need to fill an online application form for the HSSC SI recruitment. The online application is available on the official website. Candidates can click here for a direct link. The application form can be filled from June 19 through July 3, 2021.

Application form fee

General Male - Rs. 150/-

General Female - Rs. 75/-

Male SC/BC/EWS candidates of Haryana State only - Rs. 35/-

Female SC/BC/EWS candidates of Haryana State only - Rs. 18/-

No recruiting procedure could be started for these positions, thus the Haryana Staff Selection Commission, Panchkula, terminated them with a Withdrawal Notice dated 15.06.2021. Candidates who applied for the aforementioned categories before will be eligible for the re-advertised positions.

The government has agreed to provide a one-time fee and age relaxation to candidates who applied in response to Haryana Staff Selection Commission's Advertisement No.06/2019.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK