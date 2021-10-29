HSSC SI Result 2021: Haryana Police SI Female Result Released; Here's Direct Link

HSSC SI Result 2021: The results for the Haryana female Sub Inspector (SI) have been released by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC). Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the Haryana SSC result by visiting the official website- HSSC -hssc.gov.in. The commission will recruit a total of 65 female candidates in the state of Harayana.

The results have been announced for the female candidates who took part in the written test that was held by the Commission on September 26, 2021. This is a combined result of the Physical Standard Test (PST) that was held on October 13, 2021. To download the results, candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps and use the link for downloading Haryana SSC Result 2021 (CLICK HERE).

HSSC SI Female Result 2021 | Official Notice

"On the basis of Written Examination, PST, PMT, Scrutiny of Documents, and Socioeconomics criteria for the post of Sub Inspector (Female) againts Advt. No 03/2021, Category No 02, the Commission has finalised and declared the result. The result has been shown category-wise and merits wise and the marks secured by the last selected candidate in each category have been shown in the bracket. The result shall be read row-wise in order of merit from left to right".

HSSC SI Female Result: Here's How to Download the HSSC SI Result 2021

STEP 1: To download the HSSC SI Result 2021 candidates need to visit the official website - hssc.gov.in .

. STEP 2: Now, click on the "Result" button.

STEP 3: Click on the notification that reads, "Final Result for the post of Sub Inspector (Female), Cat. No. 02."

STEP 4: Candidates now need to click on the PDF to view the result.

STEP 5: The PDF would consist of the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the SI post.

STEP 5: The PDF contains both category and merit-based results.

STEP 6: It is recommended that candidates must keep a copy of the PDF for future reference.

Image: PTI