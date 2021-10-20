HSSC SI Result 2021 Released For Haryana Police Male SI Exam; Here's Direct Link

HSSC SI Result 2021: The results for the Haryana Sub Inspector (SI) 2021 have been released by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC). The result is for the written examination for HSSC SI male candidates. Aspirants can check the results by visiting the official website of hssc.gov.in. The examination was held on September 26, 2021, and October 13, 2021, for male SI in the Haryana Police Department. Candidates qualifying in this examination will be called for the next round of selection, which is the Physical Screening Test (PST). To check the result, it is recommended to follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here - HSSC SI Result 2021 (Click Here)

HSSC SI Result 2021: Here's how to Haryana SSC result

STEP 1: To check the Haryana Police Male SI result, candidates need to visit the official website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission, which is hssc.gov.in.

STEP 2: Now, on the Homepage, click on the ' Result ' section.

' section. STEP 3: Now, click on the notification that reads, 'Result of Written examination (Knowledge Test) and notices to candidates for PST (Physical Screening Test) for the post of Sub Inspector (Male) Category No. 01".

STEP 4: Alternatively, use the direct link given here- HSSC SI Result 2021.

STEP 5: Automatically, a new page will open with a PDF file.

Step 6: After the result is downloaded on the device, scroll down to find your name and score.

Haryana Police SI Recruitment 2021

According to the official notice, the next round of recruitment procedures will be held on October 25, 2021. However, before the interview round begins, the department will inform candidates through mail or an official tweet. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 400 posts for HSSC Male SI.

Image: PTI