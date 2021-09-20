HSSC Sub Inspector Admit Card 2021 Released For September 26 Exam, Check Details Here

HSSC sub inspector admit card 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission also known as HSSC has released the hall ticket for the Sub-Inspector position. The admit cards have been released on the official website. The hall ticket that has been released is for the examination that is scheduled to be conducted on September 26, 2021. Proper COVID-19 protocols will have to be followed at the exam centre. For more details, candidates will have to visit the official website-hssc.gov.in.

To be noted that the HSSC Sub-Inspector position recruitment drive aims to recruit 465 vacancies for Group C post. Earlier the written exam for Sub-Inspector Male and Female was scheduled to be held on August 29, 2021. However, the commission decided to postpone the exam till September 26, 2021..

HSSC Sub-Inspector 2021: Important Dates

HSSC Sub-Inspector 2021 hall ticket has been released on September 19, 2021

HSSC Sub-Inspector 2021 written exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 26, 2021

HSSC Sub-Inspector Post PST 2021 will be conducted on October 7, 2021

HSSC Sub-Inspector PMT and Document Scrutiny will be conducted between October 11 and October 31, 2021

HSSC SI Admit Card 2021: How to Download

Candidates will have to visit the official website-hssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the admit card link

Candidates will then be asked to fill in their credentials like login id and password

Post doing this, the hall tickets will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should keep a copy of the admit card for future reference

Candiadtes should also take printout of the same

Candidates should remember that along with admit card they will have to carry the id proof to the exam centre. In order to download the admit cards candidates should be ready with their details such as name, examination venue and timing. In case of any issue, candidates should contact the helpline number-0172-5143700.

HSSC Exam: Details

To be noted that HSSC written examination will be conducted for 80 marks. The exam will be MCQ based and students will get 90 minutes to write the exam. The question paper will be available in both Hindi and English language. At least 10 questions would be asked about the basics of Computer.