HSSC Sub Inspector Admit Card 2021 Released For September 26 Exam, Check Details Here

HSSC sub inspector admit card 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission also known as HSSC has released the hall ticket for the Sub-Inspector position. The admit cards have been released on the official website. The hall ticket that has been released is for the examination that is scheduled to be conducted on September 26, 2021. Proper COVID-19 protocols will have to be followed at the exam centre. For more details, candidates will have to visit the official website-hssc.gov.in.
To be noted that the HSSC Sub-Inspector position recruitment drive aims to recruit 465 vacancies for Group C post. Earlier the written exam for Sub-Inspector Male and Female was scheduled to be held on August 29, 2021. However, the commission decided to postpone the exam till September 26, 2021..
Candidates should remember that along with admit card they will have to carry the id proof to the exam centre. In order to download the admit cards candidates should be ready with their details such as name, examination venue and timing. In case of any issue, candidates should contact the helpline number-0172-5143700.
To be noted that HSSC written examination will be conducted for 80 marks. The exam will be MCQ based and students will get 90 minutes to write the exam. The question paper will be available in both Hindi and English language. At least 10 questions would be asked about the basics of Computer.