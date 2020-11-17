HTET 2020 Registrations Begin; Exam To Be Conducted On January 2 And 3 Next Year

The Board of School Education Haryana, BSEH recently released an official HTET 2020 notification regarding the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test. According to the official notification released by BSEH, the HTET 2020 registration has started. The interested and eligible candidates can now go to the official website of the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test at haryanatet.in for doing the HTET 2020 registration. The official HTET 2020 notification was released yesterday on November 16, 2020, on the website. For all the people who are still confused about the HTET 2020 application form and important dates related to the exam, here is everything you need to know about it.

HTET 2020 registration

The candidates can now fill their HTET 2020 application form online. The application window was started yesterday on November 16, 2020, at 4 PM. The candidates are advised to go to the website and do their HTET 2020 registration to avoid any last-minute rush. The HTET 2020 application form can be filled till the midnight of December 4, 2020. All the candidates are advised to read the information bulletin of HTET 2020 before applying for the exam. The information bulletin consists of all the details related to the eligibility and criteria for the application.

HTET 2020 exam date

The HTET 2020 will be conducted next year on January 2 and 3, 2021. The Board of School Education Haryana, BSEH will also provide a correction window for the applications. This will be done between December 5, 2020, and December 8, 2020. The applications and corrections will be done in the online mode only. Applicants can make corrections in their name, father's name, mother's name among other details. However, the candidates will not be allowed to make changes in the level, caste category, and physically challenged option. The applications which are sent by fax, email, post or any other mode than the mentioned online mode will not be accepted. The HTET 2020 admit cards will be released after the completion of HTET 2020 registration process. Here is a look at the important dates of HTET 2020.

HTET 2020 registration start date – November 16, 2020

THEY 2020 application form last date to submit online – December 4, 2020

Application correction window – December 5, 2020, to December 8, 2020

Downloading of admit cards – December 23, 2020, onwards

HTET 2020 exam date – January 2 and January 3, 2021.

