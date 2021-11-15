HTET 2021: Haryana TET Online Application Process Begins; Check Direct Link, Details

Haryana TET 2021: The online application procedure for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) started on Monday, November 15. The Board of School Education (BSEH) has opened the admission application window, which will be open till November 25, 2021. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website at bseh.orh.in. From November 26 to 28, the applicants will be able to make corrections to their applications. Candidates aged between 18 and 39 years are eligible to apply for the examination. The duration of the exam will be 150 minutes, and the admit card will be released on December 8, 2021.

Haryana TET Educational qualification

To apply for Primary Teacher posts candidates must have qualified Senior Secondary with at least 50% marks or appearing in the final year of 2 years Diploma in Elementary Education in accordance with NCTE regulations, 2007.

To apply for Trained Graduate Teacher having a graduation degree in the concerned subject and BEd from a recognized university is necessary.

To apply for the Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) having a graduate degree in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks from a recognized university and BEd from a recognized university.

Haryana TET: Here's how to apply for HTET 2021

STEP 1: To apply for HTET 2021 visit Haryana Tet's official website.

STEP 2: On the homepage, click on "Registration/Login."

STEP 3: Create an account and begin the application form filling process.

STEP 4: Submit the form after uploading the documents and paying the fee.

STEP 5: Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Image: Shutterstock