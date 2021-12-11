HTET Admit Card 2021: Haryana HTET Hall Ticket Out; Here' S Direct Link

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
HBSE HTET Admit Card 2021: The admit card for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) has been released by the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH). As per the schedule issued by the Board, the written examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 18 and 19, 2021. All those candidates who are going to take part in the examination can download their admit cards by visiting the official website: bseh.org.in.
The teacher's eligibility test is for the selection of school teachers for classes 1 to 8 students. Candidates who qualify in this exam will be eligible to apply for teaching posts in government schools across the state. The registration process ended on December 3, 2021. In case candidates find any discrepancies related to admit card or examination center they can reach out to the help desk on or before December 13, 2021. It is recommended that candidates keep a check on the official website for the latest information on recruitment.