HTET Admit Card 2021: Haryana HTET Hall Ticket Out; Here' S Direct Link

HBSE HTET Admit Card 2021: The admit card for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) has been released by the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH). As per the schedule issued by the Board, the written examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 18 and 19, 2021. All those candidates who are going to take part in the examination can download their admit cards by visiting the official website: bseh.org.in.

The teacher's eligibility test is for the selection of school teachers for classes 1 to 8 students. Candidates who qualify in this exam will be eligible to apply for teaching posts in government schools across the state. The registration process ended on December 3, 2021. In case candidates find any discrepancies related to admit card or examination center they can reach out to the help desk on or before December 13, 2021. It is recommended that candidates keep a check on the official website for the latest information on recruitment.

HTET 2021 Hall Ticket: Direct Link

Candidates are advised to follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here to download - HTET Admit Card (CLICK HERE)

HTET Admit Card 2021: Here's how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Board of School Education in Haryana, BSEH, at bseh.org.in.

Step 2: Go to the "HTET Registration" link available on the home page.

Step 3: Alternatively, click on the direct link here - HTET Admit Card 2021.

Step 4: On a new redirected page, enter credentials such as your registration number, password, and captcha code to log in.

Step 5: Download the admit card and print it for future reference.

