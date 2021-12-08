HTET Hall Tickets To Be Out Today, Check Step-by-step Guide To Download Admit Card

Board of School Education is scheduled to release the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test admit card on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. As of now, the Board has not announced a definite time to release call letters. However, it is being expected that hall tickets will be out in the second half. Once released, candidates will be able to download hall tickets by following the steps mentioned in this article. The official website on which admit cards will be uploaded is haryanatet.in.

The admit cards which will be released today are for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test which will be conducted on December 18, 2021. Candidates must note that it is mandatory to take a printout of the admit card and also carry the same to exam venue. In case candidates fail to do so, they will not be allowed to enter exam hall. Since the admit card will be released on the official website only, candidates should know that no hard copy of call letters will be issued to them. In order to check hall tickets, candidates will have to be ready with their registration number and date of birth. Important dates and steps to download hall tickets have been attached below.

HTET Admit Card 2021: Important Dates

Last date to register for Haryana TET was December 3, 2021

HTET Admit Card to be out on December 8, 2021

HTET exam will be conducted on December 18, 2021

HTET Admit Card 2021: Here's how to download