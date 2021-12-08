Last Updated:

HTET Hall Tickets To Be Out Today, Check Step-by-step Guide To Download Admit Card

HTET admit card: BSEH is scheduled to release the admit card for the Haryana Teaching Eligibility Test on Wednesday Here is how to download the same.

HTET

Board of School Education is scheduled to release the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test admit card on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. As of now, the Board has not announced a definite time to release call letters. However, it is being expected that hall tickets will be out in the second half. Once released, candidates will be able to download hall tickets by following the steps mentioned in this article. The official website on which admit cards will be uploaded is haryanatet.in.  

The admit cards which will be released today are for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test which will be conducted on December 18, 2021. Candidates must note that it is mandatory to take a printout of the admit card and also carry the same to exam venue. In case candidates fail to do so, they will not be allowed to enter exam hall. Since the admit card will be released on the official website only, candidates should know that no hard copy of call letters will be issued to them. In order to check hall tickets, candidates will have to be ready with their registration number and date of birth. Important dates and steps to download hall tickets have been attached below.

HTET Admit Card 2021: Important Dates

  • Last date to register for Haryana TET was December 3, 2021
  • HTET Admit Card to be out on December 8, 2021
  • HTET exam will be conducted on December 18, 2021

HTET Admit Card 2021: Here's how to download 

  • Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should visit the official website of Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test by BSEH – haryanatet.in.  
  • On the Homepage, candidates should click on the tab that reads, 'Download admit card now.' (To be noted that this link will be activated post release of call letters) 
  • Candidates will then have to enter their application number and password to log in
  • Post logging in, the HTET Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen
  • Candidates should download and print a copy of the same for exam day and future.  
