Hyderabad Students Protest Outside Education Minister's Residence, Seek Deferment Of Exams

On July 5, students were seen protesting outside Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy's house in Srinagar colony, Hyderabad. As the engineering and degree exams in the state are scheduled this week for two universities - Osmania University and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), the students demanded its revocation. The students demanded that the exams be postponed until they have been administered with their vaccine doses. The students from Osmania University and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University were seen protesting at the behest of the National Students Union of India (NSUI)

Case filed against National Students Union of India leaders

NSUI Telangana unit president Venkat Balmoor, and Congress leader Aamer Javeed were allowed by the Banjara Hill police to pass through the protest to meet Sabitha Indra Reddy. The police filed a case against Venkat Balmoor and two more NSUI student leaders. The Telangana High Court has refused to intervene in the matter and also refused to take up a Public Interest Litigation (PIL). The @PIBHyderabad account on Twitter also posted an update on COVID-19 vaccines in India:

Through this platform, India has administered 350 million doses of COVID vaccines. People are not required to carry a hardcopy of their certificates with them, all details are mentioned on CoWIN platform: PM @narendramodi

Response to protest demands of engineering and degree exam deferment

The Telangana Education Minister responded to the students demand for the state deferring university and college examinations and told the students that a decision will not be taken immediately. This matter has created an atmosphere of high tension with the education sector in Hyderabad. The Telangana State Education Department recently posted on Twitter about their free video classes service for students appearing for their EAMCET, NEET and IIT-JEE exams.

