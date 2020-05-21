Hyderabad University Latest Updates: New Dates Mapped Out For The Upcoming Academic Year

Hyderabad district alone has recorded over 1000 positive coronavirus cases so far. In a series of precautionary moves, the district has laid out strict lockdown on anything except for essential activities. This has hampered the education system, schools and universities as well. However, despite the lockdown Hyderabad University officials are looking at creating getaways to still continue with the curriculum and also guide students on the upcoming exams and schedules. Read on to know about Hyderabad University’s updates, exams details and other news so far.

Hyderabad University admissions and beginning of the new academic year

According to a recent notification of the Hyderabad University, the admission process for the upcoming academic year will be done by August 1, 2020, to August 30, 2020. The entrance tests will also be declared within these dates. The beginning of the next term will be from September 1, 2020. The Hyderabad University also plans to continue with the dislodged semesters and pending curriculum by August 12 as per the notice. The discontinued semesters of degree and postgraduate courses will be put back in its due course by July 16 of this year. The Hyderabad University also made a second attempt optional exam, if the students are not happy with the evaluation by the professors on internal and external marking schemes. This will be optional for the students who are in their final year of exams and also the out-going batches of Hyderabad University. However, all the above dates depend on the coronavirus situation in the state of Telangana. If it gets worst, Hyderabad University will change the dates accordingly as per the notification.

Hyderabad University recognises five new private varsities in the state

Telangana University has given a green signal to the establishments of five universities in the state. The first of a kind move was announced early on May 20, 2020. Telangana State Council of Higher Education had earlier opened applications from various private universities. Out of the 12 applications, a total of five were given a positive action plan. The Telangana State Private Universities act of 2018 has been changed. The new private universities registered under the act are SR University, Mahindra University, Anurag University, Mallareddy University, Woxsen University and Sangareddy University.

Unidentified skeletal remains found in Hyderabad University

The security at Hyderabad University campus found the remains of unidentified skeletons and bones. While searching for an injured deer, the team of guards came across the remains. A case was registered in the Gachibowli Police Station. Furthermore, the remains have been sent to Osmania Hospital. Police officials are investigating the matter and are yet to reveal the gender of the remains and more related details.

