Last Updated:

IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download; Check Exam Dates Here

IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2021 has been released at afcat.cdac.in. Candidates can download hall ticket using direct link given here. Exam will begin on August 28.

Written By
Nandini Verma
IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2021

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK


Indian Air Force on Friday released the IAF AFCAT 2021 admit card on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2021 can download their hall ticket. The AFCAT 2021 admit card has been released on the official website- afcat.cdac.in. 

As per the official notice, the Indian Air Force will conduct AFCAT 02/2021 on August 28, 29 and 30, 2021. The AFCAT admit card was earlier scheduled to be released on August 9. However, the admit card release was postponed due to some reasons. Camdodates can follow the steps given below to download their hall tickets. 

The admit card was scheduled to release on August 9, but was postponed due to some unknown reason. Candidates appearing for the examination will have to carry the admit card to the examination centre. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download

IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2021: How to download

  • Visit the official site of IAF AFCAT- afcat.cdac.in
  • Click on 'Candidate login' link available on the home page.
  • Key in your login credentials and click on submit.
  • Your AFCAT admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the details and instructions printed on the admit card 
  • Download and take its printout.

IAF AFCAT 02/21 cycle of the exam will be held for selection of 334 vacancies for the posts of Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. The AFCAT 02/2021 cycle of the exam would comprise questions from General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test. The duration of the exam will be two hours. 

READ | AFCAT Result 2021: IAF declares AFCAT CDAC 01/2021 officer exam results, see direct link
READ | AFCAT Eligibility Criteria 2021: Know all the important eligibility criteria for AFCAT
READ | AFCAT Notification 2021: Application process likely to begin from June 1 on afcat.cdac.in
READ | IAF AFCAT 2021 Notification: Indian Air Force invites application for 334 posts
READ | JEE Main 2021 admit card expected today, image correction window opened
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND