IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download; Check Exam Dates Here

Indian Air Force on Friday released the IAF AFCAT 2021 admit card on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2021 can download their hall ticket. The AFCAT 2021 admit card has been released on the official website- afcat.cdac.in.

As per the official notice, the Indian Air Force will conduct AFCAT 02/2021 on August 28, 29 and 30, 2021. The AFCAT admit card was earlier scheduled to be released on August 9. However, the admit card release was postponed due to some reasons. Camdodates can follow the steps given below to download their hall tickets.

IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of IAF AFCAT- afcat.cdac.in

Click on 'Candidate login' link available on the home page.

Key in your login credentials and click on submit.

Your AFCAT admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the details and instructions printed on the admit card

Download and take its printout.

IAF AFCAT 02/21 cycle of the exam will be held for selection of 334 vacancies for the posts of Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. The AFCAT 02/2021 cycle of the exam would comprise questions from General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test. The duration of the exam will be two hours.