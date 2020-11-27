IAF Airmen Result 2020 Of Group X And Y Out At airmenselection.cdac.in

Quick links:
The Central Airmen Selection Board or CASB, Indian Air Force has recently announced the IAF Airmen Result 2020 for STAR online exam for 02/2021 intake. So, candidates who earlier took the IAF Airmen recruitment exam can visit the official website of CASB at airmenselection.cdac.in and check their result. Students need to login to the site for finding the list of shortlisted people for Phase II after qualifying for Phase I paper. Moreover, they will receive an email consisting of IAF 2020 Phase II admit card. Here are further details you need to know about IAF Airmen result of group X and Y on the official site.
