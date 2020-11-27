IAF Airmen Result 2020 Of Group X And Y Out At airmenselection.cdac.in

The Central Airmen Selection Board or CASB, Indian Air Force has recently announced the IAF Airmen Result 2020 for STAR online exam for 02/2021 intake. So, candidates who earlier took the IAF Airmen recruitment exam can visit the official website of CASB at airmenselection.cdac.in and check their result. Students need to login to the site for finding the list of shortlisted people for Phase II after qualifying for Phase I paper. Moreover, they will receive an email consisting of IAF 2020 Phase II admit card. Here are further details you need to know about IAF Airmen result of group X and Y on the official site.

IAF Airmen Result 2020: IAF Result out at airmenselection.cdac.in

The Central Airmen Selection Board has released the IAF Airmen result of group X and Y on its official website at airmenselection.cdac.in. So students who had given the exam for Phase I can log in and check out the list of shortlisted candidates for Phase II of IAF Airmen recruitment paper. Additionally, the officials will also email the admit card to them for the Phase II exam on their registered IDs, which is necessary for carrying at the examination centre. Without the admit card, the authorities will not allow the candidates to enter for the exam.

The official website of CASB has released a notice about the declaration of IAF Airmen Result 2020 for intake 02/2021. Candidates can also download the list of shortlisted people in PDF format. So, we have mentioned steps for them to find their IAF Airmen result of group X and Y online that you must check out right away.

How to download IAF Airmen Result 2020?

Candidates need to visit the official website of the Central Airmen Selection Board for IAF Result at www.airmenselection.cdac.in.

On the home page, they need to check out for Candidates tab for IAF Airmen result of group X and Y.

After which, they can seek the link for shortlisted candidates for Phase II of IAF 2020 and click on it.

For proceeding, they will have to log in using their credentials for IAF Airmen Result 2020.

So, a new page featuring the list of shortlisted people will appear on their display screen.

Candidates can save the page by downloading and take a print out for the future reference.

