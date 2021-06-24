IAF STAR Exam Date 2021: Group X Y Exam To Be Held In July, Read Official Notice Here

IAF STAR Exam Date 2021: Indian Airforce has issued short notice on Wednesday. The notice informs that the Indian Airforce Group X and Y exam is likely to be held in July this year. The exact dates have not been announced yet. Exams will be conducted in online mode.

The notice reads, "STAR 01/21 Online Examination is likely to be conducted in July 2021. Please follow our web portal regularly for the latest updates" Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted from April 18 to 24, 2021. It was postponed due to COVID Pandemic. Candidates who have completed IAF STAR registration should regularly monitor the official website https://airmenselection.cdac.in/CASB/ for more details.

Indian Airforce Group X Y exam: Official Helpdesk

In case of any confusion being faced by the candidate, the helpdesk can be contacted. Candidates can write at casbiaf@cdac.in. Indian Airforce on its website has also provided the helpdesk telephone number, it is 020 - 25503105 / 106. Helpdesk can be contacted on all working days (Monday-Friday) between 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM and 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

IAF STAR: Physical standards for getting selected

Weight should be proportionate to height and age.

The minimum range of expansion: 5 cm

Should have normal hearing i.e. able to hear forced whisper from a distance of 6 meters by each ear separately.

Should have healthy gums, good set of teeth and minimum 14 dental points.

Candidates should be of normal anatomy without loss of any appendages. He should be free from all communicable diseases & skin ailments. Candidate must be physically and mentally FIT to perform duty in any part of the world, in any climate and terrain.

Permanent body tattoos are not permitted, however tattoos only on inner face of the fore arms(inside of elbow to the wrist), back(dorsal) part of the hand/reverse side of the palm and Tribals with tattoos which are as per custom Traditions of their tribes may be considered.

Minimum height acceptable for recruitment will be 152.5 cms.

IAF STAR: Visual Standard