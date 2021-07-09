IAF X And Y Admit Card 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download It

IAF X and Y Admit Card 2021: Central Airmen Selection Board, CASB has released the admit card. Indian Airmen hall ticket can be downloaded from the official website airmenselection.cdac.in. Candidates who have to give exam on 12th July, 2021 can download their admit cards from the direct link mentioned below. Post clicking on the direct link, candidates will have to log in using their registered email ID and password for downloading the card.

IAF X and Y Admit Card 2021: Step-by-step to download

Visit the official website airmenselection.cdac.in.

Go to 'Candidate Tab' available on the homepage.

Click on the 'Login for 01/2022' option and you will be redirected to a new window

Or Click on the direct link and enter details required

Click on the 'Sign in' button and download your admit card 2021

Cross check details and take a print of IAF admit card

Candidates can only download their admit card 24 to 48 hours prior to exam date

Indian Airforce has issued short notice on 23rd June 2021. The notice informed that the Indian Airforce Group X and Y exam is likely to be held in July this year. The notice read, "STAR 01/21 Online Examination is likely to be conducted in July 2021. Please follow our web portal regularly for the latest updates" Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted from April 18 to 24, 2021. It was postponed due to COVID Pandemic. Candidates who have completed IAF STAR registration should regularly monitor the official website https://airmenselection.cdac.in/CASB/ for more details. IAF Group X and Y STAR exams were postponed earlier due to prevailing COVID 19 situations in India. Now it has been scheduled to be held from July 12 to July 18, 2021.

