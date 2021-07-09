IAF X And Y Admit Card 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download It

IAF X and Y Admit Card 2021: Central Airmen Selection Board, CASB has released the admit card. Indian Airmen hall ticket can be downloaded from the official website airmenselection.cdac.in. Candidates who have to give exam on 12th July, 2021 can download their admit cards from the direct link mentioned below. Post clicking on the direct link, candidates will have to log in using their registered email ID and password for downloading the card.
IAF X and Y Admit Card 2021: Step-by-step to download
- Visit the official website airmenselection.cdac.in.
- Go to 'Candidate Tab' available on the homepage.
- Click on the 'Login for 01/2022' option and you will be redirected to a new window
- Or Click on the direct link and enter details required
- Click on the 'Sign in' button and download your admit card 2021
- Cross check details and take a print of IAF admit card
- Candidates can only download their admit card 24 to 48 hours prior to exam date
Indian Airforce has issued short notice on 23rd June 2021. The notice informed that the Indian Airforce Group X and Y exam is likely to be held in July this year. The notice read, "STAR 01/21 Online Examination is likely to be conducted in July 2021. Please follow our web portal regularly for the latest updates" Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted from April 18 to 24, 2021. It was postponed due to COVID Pandemic. Candidates who have completed IAF STAR registration should regularly monitor the official website https://airmenselection.cdac.in/CASB/ for more details. IAF Group X and Y STAR exams were postponed earlier due to prevailing COVID 19 situations in India. Now it has been scheduled to be held from July 12 to July 18, 2021.
IAF STAR: Physical and visual standards for getting selected
- Candidate should have normal hearing i.e.they should be able to hear forced whisper from a distance of 6 meters by each ear separately.
- The candidate should have healthy gums, a good set of teeth, and minimum 14 dental points.
- Candidate should be free from all communicable diseases & skin ailments. Candidate must be physically and mentally FIT to perform duty in any part of the world, in any climate and terrain.
- For Education Instructor Under Group X, visual activity of 6/36 each eye correctable to 6/9 each eye is required.
- Candidates should bring latest prescription and spectacle for corrected vision if used. The prescription must bear the signature, stamp, and registration number of the Eye Specialist. Corneal Surgery (PRK/LASIK) is not acceptable.
- Candidates are advised to get tartar & stains removed from their teeth before appearing for the online test. Ears should be free of wax.