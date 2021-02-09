IB ACIO Admit Card 2021: Home Ministry Releases Admit Card On Mha.gov.in

The Ministry of Home Affairs is all set to conduct the Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II Executive Exam 2020. All the candidates who applied for IB ACIO 2020-21 Exam can now head to MHA’s official website and download their admit cards. Here’s the link for MHA’s website.mha.gov.in. Candidates must note that this drive is being conducted to recruit 2000 candidates for various posts. Here’s more about the IB ACIO Admit card 2021.

IB ACIO Admit Card: Steps to Download

Visit the official website mha.gov.in.

On the website, you will find an IB ACIO Admit card 2021 link.

Once you click on the link, you will be asked to key in your credentials such as User ID, Password, click on the login button.

Once you click on submit, the IB ACIO Tier 1 Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Check your exam city and date.

Download IB ACIO Tier 1 Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference

Direct link to download IB ACIO Admit Card 2021

IB ACIO Tier 1 Admit Card 2021 Exam Pattern

According to MHA’s website, the IB ACIO Tier 1 Exam will be of 100 Marks of 100 Objective type MCQs. The paper will be divided into 5 parts containing 20 questions of 1 marks each on General Awareness, Quantitative aptitude, Numerical/analytical/logical ability & reasoning, English language & General studies. Candidates must note that there will be a Negative marking of ¼ mark for each wrong answer. The total duration of the exam will be 1 hour. Also, note that no marks would be awarded for an un-attempted question. The questions marked as ‘Mark for Review’ by the candidates will not be considered for evaluation. Candidates must note that the IB ACIO exam date 2021 is February 18, 19, and 20.

More about the Intelligence Bureau

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) is India's domestic intelligence, internal security and counter-intelligence agency. The institution is reputed to be the oldest such organization in the world. According to its website, Arvind Kumar, who is a former IPS officer is the current director of the IB. Kumar took over from Rajiv Jain on June 26, 2019.

The History of Indian IB goes back to the 19th century. In 1885, Major General Charles MacGregor was appointed Quartermaster General for the British Indian Army at Simla. He thereby became responsible for its intelligence activities. The main concern of the time was to monitor Russian troop deployments in Afghanistan so as to avoid an invasion of British India from the northwest.

In 1909, the Indian Political Intelligence Office was established in England in response to the development of Indian revolutionary activities. The agency was run jointly by the India Office and the Government of India and maintaining close contact with Scotland Yard and MI5. After Indian independence in 1947, the IPI was renamed as the Intelligence Bureau under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

