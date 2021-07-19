IB Ministry Recruitment 2021: Ministry Invites Applications For 52nd IFFI Work

IB Ministry Recruitment 2021: The Directorate of Film Festivals under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has announced a recruitment drive. The DIFF will hire professionals on a contract basis for the 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), 2021. The IFFI 2021 is scheduled to be held in a hybrid format between 20th and 28th November 2021 in Goa. Candidates who are interested in working for Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF) under Ministry of I&B can apply for the same. Here is all you need to know about it.

IB IFFI Recruitment: Details

Number of posts for Essential Requirements Asst. Film Programmer- 5

Number of posts for Festival Coordinator- 6

Number of posts for Film Scheduler- 1

Number of posts for Delegate Registration- 1

Number of posts for Festival Assistant- 1

Eligibility Criteria

For Asst. Film Programmer

Post Graduate or Graduate degree in Journalism/Media & Entertainment/Mass Communication/Film Study/ Computer Science is required from a recognized institute or university.

The candidate should have a good command over spoken and written English.

It is required that candidate should have computer skills in new interactive media & knowledge of MS office (word, PowerPoint & excel etc.).

The candidate should have experience in management of travel, issuances of Visa and from authorities of the respective countries, and handling National/International guests.

1-year work experience related to International Film Festival/Film Programming/Virtual Platform IS REQUIRED

Candidate should have a thorough knowledge of cinema.

The candidate should have the ability to manage specific sections of International Film Festival.

Candidate must be a team player.

For Festival Coordinator post

Candidate should have a Graduate degree preferably in Journalism/Media & Entertainment/ Mass Communication/Film Study from a recognized institute/ university.

Six months of work experience related to Film Festival/Film Programming/ Event Management/or any other allied related work is required.

OR Graduate degree in any discipline with minimum of two years of experience in administrative work, office management, and coordination work.

Candidate should have thorough knowledge of Cinema, good command in spoken and written English.

Candidate should have experience of process of film selection and handling of various jury of the festival and guests of National and International stature.

The candidate should have experience in assessment/Management of technical requirement for conducting Masterclasses/Workshop/Interactive sessions, travel, and logistics arrangements, Event Management etc

For Film Scheduler

Graduate or Post Graduate degree preferably in Journalism/ Media & Entertainment/ Mass Communication/ Film Study/Computer Science from a recognized institute or university.

The candidate should have good command over spoken and written English.

Computer skills in new interactive media & knowledge of MS office (word, powerpoint & excel etc.,) is required.

1-2 years work experience Film Festival Scheduling or Programming or slotting is required.

The candidate should have a thorough knowledge of cinema and should be a team player.

For Delegate Registration post

Bachelor in Computers or Graduate from a recognized institute/ university with good command over computer programming.

Strong communication skills (spoken & written).

6-12 months of work experience related to delegate registration/Film Festivals/Maintenance of website.

For Festival Assistant

Graduate or Undergraduate in any discipline from a recognized institute/ university is eligible to apply.

Candidate should have good command over new and interactive media & knowledge of MS office (word, PowerPoint & excel).

Candidates with 1-year work experience related to Film Festival/office work like maintaining office files will be prioritized.

Points to consider while applying

All the selected candidates should be based in Delhi at their own cost and should be willing to travel to Goa for the work 52nd IFFI, 2021. The transportation and twin sharing accommodation shall be provided by the Directorate. Candidates willing to join immediately on selection shall be preferred.

Application process, salary, and direct links