IBPS Admit Card 2021 For Pre-exam Training To Be Released Today, Here's How To Download

IBPS Admit Card 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is scheduled to release admit cards today. Candidates who applied can see steps to download it.

Ruchika Kumari
IBPS Admit Card 2021

IBPS Admit Card 2021: IBPS RRB Clerk exam admit card will be releasing later today. The admit card for IBPS RRB pre-exam training will be released on July 9 at the official website that is ibps.in. Know about CRP RRB X PO, Officer Scale, and Office Assistant PET Date here. Also, check admit card release date and other important updates here.  

IBPS in its official notice said, "the pre-exam training will only be held if it is safe and possible to conduct it due to the COVID-19 situation". "Pre-Examination Training may be arranged by the Regional Rural Banks to a limited number of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities/ Ex-Servicemen/ Persons With Benchmark Disabilities for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities for the Post of Officer Scale-I at some centers," the notification added. Some of the exam centers will be Warangal, Anantapur, Naharlagun (Papumpare), Guwahati, Ajmer, Raibareilly, Guntur, Raipur, Gandhinagar, Srinagar, Lucknow, Mandi, Jammu, Ranchi, Varanasi, Patna, Imphal, Jodhpur, Shillong, Aizawl, Kohima, Indore, Bhubaneshwar, Salem, Howrah, Moradabad, Puducherry, Ludhiana, Gorakhpur, Rohtak, Rajkot, Hyderabad, Agartala, Muzaffarpur, Dehradun, and Nagpur.

IBPS RRB: Important Dates

  • Release of admit card- 9 July 2021
  • Training is likely to begin on- 19 July 2021
  • Training likely to end on- 25 July 2021
  • RRB preliminary exam- Likely to be held in August. Exact date not yet announced

IBPS RRB pre-exam training admit card: How to download

  • Candidates who applied for the exam should go to official website, ibps.in
  • Click on the admit card link that will be displayed on the top of the website, it will be marked as new
  • Candidate should enter their registration number, date of birth, and other details asked.
  • As soon as you will submit the details, admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the admit card and cross-check details
  • Candidates are advised to read details on admit card before sitting for exam

This recruitment drive aims to recruit 10000+ vacancies for recruitment of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose). Candidates will be selected on the basis of prelims, mains, and interviews. After releasing admit cards and completion of training, the IBPS is expected to release admit cards for the RRB preliminary exam shortly. The exam will be held in August. IBPS will be releasing the notification shortly.

