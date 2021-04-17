IBPS Admit Card 2021: IBPS Interview Call Letter For Engineer, Programmer Posts OUT

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Friday released the interview call letter for recruitment of various posts. Candidates who have cleared the exams and are eligible to appear for the interview can download their call letter from the official website. The interview call letter is available at ibps.in. The link to download the IBPS interview call letter will be active till April 22.

The interview date and venue will be mentioned in the call letter. Candidates must download and check the details of the interview date, reporting time, and venue. Follow the steps given below to download the IBPS interview call letter. Alternatively, candidates can click on the direct link given below.

Direct link to download IBPS interview call letter 2021

How to download IBPS Admit Card 2021

Visit the official site of IBPS - ibps.in. Click on IBPS Interview Call letter download link available on the home page. A new page will open on your screen Key in your login credentials and submit Your IBPS call letter will be displayed on the screen Check the details mentioned in the call letter and download Take a printout of the IBPS interview call letter

The IBPS recruitment drive aims at filling up vacancies for various posts including Analyst Programmer (Windows), Analyst Programmer (Frontend), IT Systems Support Engineer, and IT Engineer (Data Centre). The application process for the recruitment had been started on January 16, 2021, and the application window was closed on February 8, 2021. Finally selected candidates will be paid a monthly salary of Rs. 54,126.00.